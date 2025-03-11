Inside NGEN: How An NGENer Uses His Self-Doubt To Fuel His Media Career

In this monthly column with NGEN, the MFA’s training program for media professionals with less than five years of experience, oOh!media’s Hussein Hijazi dissects how he turned his fears into motivation.

Working in media has forced me to confront my self-doubt. How? Well, the industry has not only taught me skills and ways of thinking; it has helped me get to know myself on a much deeper level. I’ve come to realise that some of my fears – particularly the fear of not being good enough – can become powerful tools if I choose to embrace them.

Entering the out-of-home media industry was incredibly exciting! It’s a fast-paced environment where things are always developing, and for someone like me, who thrives on learning and growth, it’s the perfect fit! But there were moments when I was overcome with a fear of falling behind, often alongside an internal dialogue of “I’m not good enough” or “I can’t take that opportunity, what if I fail.” A turning point came when I decided I wasn’t going to let the fear of self-doubt have an impact on me. I wanted to change the narrative and my mindset surrounding self-doubt.

Instead of letting my fear of not being good enough hold me back, I chose to use it as fuel. I realised I could channel that self-doubt into motivation. I made a simple but powerful decision to change the trajectory: if something interests me, I’m going to put my hand up for it.

In my role, I collaborate with teams across different areas of the industry, with a primary focus on digital advertising technologies. What excites me most is how my job challenges me to think critically about everything from tech and platforms to new processes, emerging trends and more. It’s a fast-paced, ever-evolving space that keeps me learning and also opens up incredible opportunities. Whether I’m teaming up with the NGEN crew on events or working alongside my colleagues at oOh!, I’m fortunate to be surrounded by people who genuinely support my growth and goals. This environment really sets me up to approach new experiences with the absolute best mindset.

I love exploring different experiences and perspectives on mindset. As humans, we all approach things in our own way, and I enjoy learning how we can apply our unique thoughts to real-life situations. A leader I admire shared a mindset with me that I absolutely love: it starts with the thought, “I want to do this”. Then, two conflicting options arise – “I want to do this” and “I’m scared to try”. The choice between them can be difficult, but there’s a powerful third option: Do it scared. Because taking action, even with fear, is always better than not trying at all.

Embracing new opportunities and experiences has helped me grow in ways I never expected. One thing I can confidently say is that self-doubt no longer has the same hold on me as it once did. Through new experiences and stepping out of my comfort zone, I’ve learned to see self-doubt in a different light. Now, I view it through a new lens: self-doubt = motivation. Instead of holding me

back, it pushes me forward, driving me to constantly learn, grow, and develop. With this it allows me to take a moment to myself, reflect and be super proud of myself for what I have accomplished.

Before I sign off, I’d love to explain why I wrote this article. I wanted to share my experience and hopefully send out a quick reminder to spread some positive energy for anyone having moments of self-doubt.

Whether you’re just starting out in your career or further along, it’s okay not to have it all figured out or to experience moments of self-doubt. It’s all part of the process. Sure, I don’t have everything figured out and I’m still learning every day. And that’s totally fine. Career and life are all about learning and growing, and often it’s that uncertainty that pushes us to evolve.

Hussein Hijazi is Digital Scheduling Coordinator at oOh!media and NGEN Sydney Co-Chair.