Innovid Becomes One Of The First Ad Tech Partners For Meta’s Threads API Launch

Innovid, the independent software platform for the creation, delivery, measurement, and optimisation of advertising, today announced it is one of the first ad tech partners to build on Meta’s newly released Threads API. The integration brings Threads ad support into Innovid’s Social Ads Manager, enabling marketers to activate the fast-growing channel alongside other Meta properties.

With more than 350 million monthly active users, Threads is Meta’s newest and most rapidly scaling app. Threads ads can now be activated through Innovid alongside placements across Instagram, Facebook, and other social channels—all from one centralised, scalable platform.

“Threads is a fresh environment for marketers that fills a valuable gap in the social ecosystem,” said Megan Gall, VP, strategy, Innovid. “Bringing Threads into our Social Ads Manager gives brands the ability to test, learn, and scale campaigns across a unified workflow – all while reaching younger, engaged audiences in a format built for users to discover brands, products, and content.”

With Threads now supported within Innovid’s Social Ads Manager – from campaign build acceleration in Hypermode to automated rules, pacing, and performance tracking, and unified reporting – marketers can streamline their social strategies across Meta and the broader ecosystem. The integration allows marketers to run Threads ads using their existing workflows and campaign structures, while taking advantage of Meta’s opportunities for reach, traffic, and website conversions.

Innovid will take the stage at today’s Meta Threads API Summit in New York, joining Meta product leaders for a fireside chat about the Threads integration, key learnings, and what’s ahead for brands navigating the next generation of social media.