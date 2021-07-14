InnovationAus Appoints Sydney Morning Herald’s Ben Grubb As Editor

InnovationAus.com has appointed highly-regarded journalist, editor and broadcaster Ben Grubb as its new editor.

He will run day-to-day news operation, build readership across the innovation ecosystem and assist in the development of new commercial products.

Grubb, who will join the InnovationAus team in August, has worked most recently as a home page and breaking news editor at Nine’s Sydney Morning Herald. He is also a regular technology commentator on TV and radio.

Denham Sadler has also been promoted to national affairs editor with primary responsibility for the site’s coverage of federal government policy as it relates to technology and innovation.

Having recently gained Federal Parliament Press Gallery accreditation, Denham will be spending parliamentary sitting weeks in Canberra as part of his new role.

James Riley will remain editorial director for InnovationAus and continue to write columns and features on tech policy – everything from government procurement and R&D tax incentives to skilled migration, cybersecurity and future industries. He also produces and hosts the Commercial Disco(very) podcast.

InnovationAus publisher Corrie McLeod said Grubb’s appointment is a watershed moment for the publication and a doubling-down of a long-standing commitment to quality reporting and valuable insights.

“Ben is known as an outstanding reporter and editor and is hugely respected in the technology sector. We could not be more pleased that he agreed to come on board and will play a huge role in building the InnovationAus platform,” McLeod said.

“In addition to his old-school journalism pedigree, Ben brings an array of digital skills and online publishing experience to the position to build our audience and create value for our readers. In a changing media landscape, we have always tried to maintain a clear view of what quality looks like in our sector. Ben’s appointment should send a clear signal that we are strengthening our investment in that core value.”

Grubb has a rich background in local technology media and has held roles at various times with smh.com.au, news.com.au, iTnews, ZDNet, Crikey and Telecom Times.

“Significant changes to our way of life are occurring through the use of technology during the pandemic but few titles are covering this better than InnovationAus.com,” said Grubb.

“As government, industry and society race to stay on top of where technology will take us next, our aim will be to keep readers informed of the successes and failures through factual, sensible and balanced coverage.

“In addition to editing the site, I will write and touch on topics that include cyber security, national security, encryption and privacy; telecommunications and the National Broadband Network; space and earth observation; startups; and drones.”

InnovationAus founding editor, James Riley, recalls Ben Grubb’s arrest at the AusCERT conference in Queensland ten years ago for his story on Facebook’s privacy vulnerabilities.

“Queensland Police demanded that he hand over his iPad and all of its data – which he refused to do so without a fight and called the Fairfax lawyers instead,” said Riley.

“I remember being very impressed that such a young journalist stood his ground. I am delighted that Ben has agreed to join InnovationAus, and am looking forward to moving mountains.

“InnovationAus has grown dramatically since its launch six years ago as a very modest weekly newsletter with one full-time staff. Interest in innovation policy over that time has burgeoned – and continues to do so as Australia looks to create opportunities in new industries for economic prosperity.

“With senior reporter Joseph Brookes, national affairs editor Denham Sadler and now editor Ben Grubb, we have a superbly experienced team, and an outstanding roster of regular contributors.”

Grubb commences the role in early August and can be contacted, along with other members of the reporting team, at editor@innovationaus.com.