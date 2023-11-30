Innocent Bystander Wines Challenge The Boring With New Campaign

Yarra Valley Winery Innocent Bystander has launched a new masterbrand media campaign that will sweep across the eastern seaboard.

‘Come Play in the Shadows’ is a bridge between the serious aspects of winemaking and the bright, social world of wine enthusiasts. It aims to challenge the normal, the boring and the same-same.

Innocent Bystander prides itself on wines that are made to share. ‘Come Play in the Shadows’ is a creative articulation of the brand’s DNA where curiosity is encouraged in the hopes that wine lovers discover more about wine than the overly serious.

“By daring to explore the shadows, we open ourselves up to a world of possibilities. We love to explore the creative space between the light world of wine socialisation and the darker world of serious wine tradition, and Innocent Bystander fits firmly in between; a brand with built-in intrigue and natural curiosity,” said Innocent Bystander brand manager Andrew Dix.

To launch the campaign, Innocent Bystander has produced a brand video, free of pretension and full of playfulness. The campaign will roll out across OOH, Meta (Instagram and Facebook), YouTube, trade and in-store targeting urban areas in Melbourne, Sydney and Brisbane.