Innocean Australia Announces Slew Of New Hires

Innocean Australia has announced a series of new hires across creatve, strategic, content production, and media areas aimed at providing clients with a holistic offering from Innocean.

Nick Cole and Pat Allenby have joined the agency as creative directors to lead the Kia business. Cole and Allenby both have more than 10 years of industry experience. They were previously at DDB Australia where they were creative leads on sports sponsorship for McDonald’s. Before that, the coveted pair enjoyed stints at The Royals and Special Group, where they created the highly awarded Uber Eats Australian Open “ambush” campaign.

“After an extensive search, I’m so excited to welcome Nick and Pat to Innocean Australia. We’ve promised them the chance to grow, a plethora of creative opportunities, and the chance to lead one of the most iconic brands in Australia. We’re all expecting big things, but I know Nick and Pat will more than live up to the hype and continue where the Kia ‘Tasman’ Ute campaign left off,” said Wesley Hawes, executive creative director at Innocean Australia.

“From the design of the cars to their rebrand and advertising, Kia has had our attention for a while – so when given the opportunity to lead the creative part of the account, our decision was easy. We’re very excited to join the team at Innocean and build upon the wonderful work that’s been done to date,” said Cole and Allenby.

Innocean also announced a series of additional appointments, bolstering the agency’s strategic, internal content production and media capabilities.

Mirjam Grari has joined the strategy team as director of insights and brand experience. Grari has a deep passion for understanding culture, trends, and people and joins the agency from insights consultancy Verve. At Innocean, she will be leading insights and brand strategy across all the agency’s clients and has previous experience in research, consulting, and strategy for clients like ABSOLUT Vodka, Volvo Cars, Colgate-Palmolive, RM Williams, Mirvac, Afterpay, NewsCorp, Virgin-Velocity and Super Retail Group.

Audrey Fitte-Umark has also been appointed to the role of media client director. Fitte-Umark, who was previously a client director at Carat, brings over a decade of significant experience spanning audience analysis, insights and strategy, communications planning, and team leadership, with a proven track record of driving successful campaigns for high-profile clients.

Josh Bisset has joined Innocean as the digital content creator. Bisset has previously worked for Eleven PR / TBWA as a content creator with capabilities across photography, videography, and graphic design. He has worked across global and local brands including Sheridan, Heinz, Philips, and Australian Bananas.

“As the lines between media and creative continue to blur, it’s more important than ever for agencies like ours to embrace a truly collaborative approach to client challenges. Now, with the right mix of skills in-house, we’re bringing strategy, channel planning and creative development into one cohesive process that underpins Innocean’s commitment to delivering bold, impactful and effective solutions; in other words, work that works,” said Giorgia Butler, Innocean chief strategy officer.

“These pivotal appointments will be instrumental in enhancing our end-to-end capabilities and expanding our media offering at Innocean,” added Butler.

All appointments are effective immediately.