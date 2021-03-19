Inner Health Partners With Type + Pixel To Launch Wellness-Tracking Web App

Inner Health Partners With Type + Pixel To Launch Wellness-Tracking Web App
Laura Walls
By Laura Walls
Inner Health has launched Pep, a free wellness and probiotic-tracking web app designed to educate consumers on the whole body benefits of probiotics and encourage long-term daily usage.

Designed and built by Brisbane brand and digital agency Type + Pixel, the experience features mindfulness exercises, health tips and wellness check-ins, along with daily SMS reminders to prompt users to take their probiotic.

Aimed at Inner Health’s core female customer base, Pep deviates from traditional wellness sector territory by striking a playful, irreverent tone, supported by quirky, lo-fi illustrations and animations and simple, intuitive UX.

Laura Walls, Type + Pixel co-founder, said, “our brief was to create an experience that would add value and cheer women on without feeling laborious or intrusive. There’s no judgement, no expectations and no finger-wagging: just a daily dose of positivity, humour and support.”

Inner Health senior brand manager, Liz Brookes, said Pep reinforces the brand’s new narrative for probiotics. “In line with a growing body of scientific research, we’re evolving the function of probiotics from gut symptom relief to a more preventative, whole body health role.

“Pep gives us the platform to have daily 1:1 conversations with our customers about probiotics’ wider health benefits without it feeling like a sales tactic. The habit-forming SMS reminders are designed to help women stay on track long enough to start seeing these benefits for themselves.”

