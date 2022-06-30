InMoment Bring Major Updates To Their XI Platform For Greater Customer Experiences

InMoment, the leading provider of Experience Improvement (XI) solutions, announced today a powerful set of technology innovations on its market-leading XI Platform that help organisations acquire new customers, retain and increase loyalty of existing customers, and drive improved business performance – all within one seamlessly integrated platform.

“In order to win in the experience economy, companies need to deliver integrated experiences across the entire customer journey. It’s not just about customer satisfaction, it’s about new customer acquisition, retention, growth and profitability. It’s not a game of metric watching or even managing. It is about improving,” said Andrew Joiner, CEO at InMoment. “We have made major investments—both through technological innovation and strategic acquisitions to help our clients be able to design and deliver experience improvement at scale.”

InMoment is today announcing new integrated XI applications to help organisations understand changing consumer expectations, needs and preferences across their lifecycle, and enable them to rapidly take action on the insights in a truly agile fashion:

Product Experience Cloud: An experience ecosystem built to help product managers, developers, and UX designers understand friction points that need to be addressed while also providing perspective to customer experience teams on how product interaction impacts the larger customer experience.

Data Exploration: The industry’s first search-based text analytics solution that explores unstructured data from any source for a single integrated view of experiences based on key themes, underlying sentiment, relative customer effort, intent and emotion so businesses can explore feedback and take action faster.

Spotlight: An award-winning, sophisticated AI-based and natural language processing (NLP) power-user application for real-time automated insights discovery from all types of customer experience signals to improve customer and employee acquisition or customer recovery and retention.

Moments: InMoment’s real-time mobile app, built to socialise experience feedback through a curated data feed which can be displayed on your phone or tablet, or through monitor displays in an office environment to help teams drive improvement on the go by sharing feedback, adding experiences to a collection of like comments, and closing the feedback loop to grow stronger customer relationships.

ReviewTrackers: InMoment’s latest acquisition, ReviewTrackers, allows companies an unparalleled and seamless application for both solicited and unsolicited feedback to provide deeper customer insights, analytics, and action. Reviews are now seamlessly integrated into the InMoment CX (customer experience) cloud and available for analysis, trending and comparison alongside other forms of customer feedback. In addition, the ReviewTrackers’ applications are available for full customer review management in the InMoment MX (market experience) cloud.

In addition, enhancements have been made to existing XI applications to better facilitate inclusion, intelligent decision making, and sophisticated data workflows, all leveraging industry-leading AI. They include:

Survey: The industry’s first WCAG 2.0 compliant feedback collection solution that uses a proprietary enhanced method, allowing businesses to efficiently integrate data workflows reducing errors and ultimately cost.

Reporting: Expert-designed industry and role-specific dashboards for the front line, CX teams, and C Level stakeholders that deliver an aggregate view of what’s happening by program, across regions, and through locations with flexible data views that unearth key business drivers.

Workflow: Automating the most time-consuming part of data analytics processing, Workflow seamlessly segments and drives automated action on your customer base within the XI Platform and triggers events in existing enterprise systems such as Slack, Hubspot, Marketo, Salesforce etc.

InMoment AI: Underpinning all XI applications is industry-leading InMoment AI, an intelligence engine powering both structured and unstructured analytics across the platform. InMoment AI combines advanced Machine Learning algorithms with industry specific taxonomies, near-universal language support and encapsulated vertical knowledge to deliver rich insights, predictive analytics, and actionable recommendations through the XI application ecosystem.