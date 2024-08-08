InMobi’s Jaclyn Hadida Joins Captify As Managing Director

Captify has announced the appointment of Jaclyn Hadida to the role of managing director. Previously country manager at InMobi ANZ, Hadida will oversee Captify’s Australian business, including all revenue and client-facing functions for Captify’s business in the region which include programmatic sales, direct sales, client strategy, and data partnerships across the market, as well as trading and insights functions.

Krish Raja, who has led Captify’s Australian business since 2021, will be relocating to New York to focus on emerging business development opportunities.

Captify recently announced the expansion of its in-house creative studio for the Australian market, which it says offers data-driven rich media placements. The company is also focused on delivering “unique insights and measurement tools for marketers, including search uplift across digital and TV advertising, as well as sharing of search monitoring across a marketer’s media plan, alongside existing search-powered strategy and activation solutions.

“We’re absolutely thrilled to appoint Jaclyn to the role of managing director. She brings with her such an incredible wealth of experience across programmatic, media, data, and team leadership, and will be a huge asset to the business. No doubt Jaclyn will further amplify the Captify culture and spirit in Australia,” said Captify’s CEO Mike Welch.

“I’m incredibly excited to join Captify at such a pivotal moment for the programmatic industry. The Australian market has taken to the Captify brand and product really well over the years thanks to the founding team and I look forward to taking the business to the next stage of its evolution in Australia as the programmatic ecosystem is rejuvenated with new technologies like Captify’s Search Intelligence,” said Hadida.