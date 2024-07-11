Initiative Promotes From Within: Megan Davey Takes On Head Of Melbourne Role

Initiative has announced the promotion of Megan Davey to the newly created role of head of Melbourne following the resignation of Sarah James. Davey was previously general manager, Melbourne.

CEO Mediabrands – and Acting CEO Initiative ANZ – Mark Coad said he was delighted Megan has accepted the role and will continue to evolve her leadership journey at Initiative. “Since stepping into the GM role last year Megan has proved she is critical to the agency’s success. With Megan as part of its senior leadership team Initiative Melbourne has flourished and the agency will be in safe hands with her at the helm”.

“Her passion for her craft has always been unwavering and her leadership skills have been crucial to enable the agency to grow, foster innovation and uphold its ambition to deliver exceptional client results”.

“But what I admire most in Megan is her ability to lead her team to success; she teaches, mentors and encourages her team to be the best they can be every day, and the culture within Initiative Melbourne reflects this attitude. Her elevation to Head of Melbourne is simply a no-brainer and I am excited about what the future holds as Melbourne continues to expand its market footprint”.

“It is an incredible honour to be leading this dynamic team in such an exciting period for our industry. Keeping pace with the ever-evolving and challenging media landscape is what our clients demand and we remain even more committed than ever to delivering innovation and business results for our clients through the effective use of media. I am very excited about leading my team and our clients to success,” Davey said.

Davey’s tenure at Initiative began in 2016, when she joined as Client Director. After moving through the ranks, she was promoted to General Manager in 2023. Her new role is effective immediately.

“I would also like to take this opportunity to thank Sarah for her tremendous contribution to the business. She is a talented leader and her passion and energy have earned her the respect and admiration of her team and clients alike. We wish her every success in her new role,” said Coad.