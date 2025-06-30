Initiative Names Group Business Directors For Cbus, Hostplus, Officeworks & DuluxGroup Accounts

Media Agency Initiative has bolstered its Melbourne leadership team, appointing seasoned retail marketer Kathryn Griffiths as group business director and elevating long-time team member Mark Dawson to group business director.

Griffiths brings more than a decade of client-side experience at Bunnings, where she held senior roles spanning brand, digital transformation, loyalty and, most recently, growth strategy in the retailer’s B2B commercial division.

Her tenure also included integrating Bunnings’ acquisition of Beaumont Tiles and steering major brand platforms that grew market share and customer loyalty.

“Kathryn’s rare combination of retail, loyalty and transformation expertise, grounded in years of client-side responsibility, will give our clients fresh, pragmatic insight into growth strategies. Her perspective will immediately add value across our superannuation and retail accounts,” said Megan Davey, head of Melbourne, Initiative.

A UK-native who has called Melbourne home for 13 years, Griffiths previously held public-sector policy roles in Brussels, Cardiff and Manchester, experience that sharpens her strategic perspective and stakeholder management skills.

In her new role she will lead Initiative’s ISF portfolio (Cbus, Hostplus, ISA) alongside Crown Resorts and Repco.

“I am genuinely excited to be joining Megan and her team and look forward to guiding our clients through their next stage of growth, ensuring they remain relevant in our fast-changing world and connected to their audiences,” said Griffiths.

“Initiative’s strong people culture fits perfectly with my passion to create environments where my team don’t just thrive, they grow, evolve, and achieve their ambitions. I’m looking forward to being a part of the agency’s successful growth evolution moving forward.”

Dawson, who joined Initiative more than six years ago, is promoted from senior account director to group business director. A former investment specialist, known for his ability to align commercial discipline with creative media thinking, Dawson will now lead the high-profile Officeworks and DuluxGroup accounts.

“Mark is the epitome of a trusted partner. His investment background means he considers the clients’ every dollar, while his leadership acumen consistently earns client trust. This promotion recognises the breadth of his contribution and his role in mentoring our next generation of talent,” added Davey.

The leadership changes come as Initiative Melbourne continues to scale. Davey noted the appointments “set us up for the next chapter of client growth and innovation in Victoria.”

Both Griffiths and Dawson report directly to Davey and take up their new roles effective immediately.