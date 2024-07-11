InfoSum Appoints Lauren Wetzel As CEO

InfoSum has announced its long-tenured chief operating officer, Lauren Wetzel, as the company’s new chief executive officer, taking over from Brian Lesser.

In a planned management transition, Wetzel takes over from Brian Lesser, who has led InfoSum as chairman and CEO since 2020. Before joining InfoSum in 2020, Wetzel held senior strategy and operations roles at AT&T, Xandr, and Deloitte. She is poised to lead an organisation that invented decentralised data collaboration as the advertising industry refocuses data management through the lens of privacy, security, customer relationships, and the deprecation of cookies. Lesser will remain an advisor during a transition period, and his new role will be announced in the coming weeks.

“Lauren is a pioneer in the data collaboration industry, having been involved with data clean rooms before the term even existed. She has run day-to-day operations at InfoSum for years as COO and as a board member. I’m thrilled to watch her continued growth as the new CEO of the company after many years under the mentorship of Brian Lesser,” said Mark Suster, board director at InfoSum and partner at Upfront Ventures.

“I’ve had the privilege of leading InfoSum’s operations as it’s grown exponentially since 2020. As I transition into this new role, I am excited to build on InfoSum’s position as the global leader in data collaboration. We will continue to deliver innovative solutions that empower customer-centric businesses to execute data-driven advertising that resonates with consumers while prioritising their privacy,” added Wetzel.

Data clean rooms are increasingly popular across all media and advertising businesses. This has been particularly pronounced across fast-growth media such as retail, CTV, gaming, and highly regulated industries such as financial services. Over 100 global organisations trust InfoSum to power their data collaboration strategies. InfoSum’s secure data clean room underpins first-party data solutions for the likes of DIRECTV, Channel 4, ITV, Boots, Samsung Ads, News Corp, and Axel Springer.