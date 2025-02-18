Industry Launches Psychosocial Safety Code To Address Work-Related Stress

The media, marketing and advertising industry has released a framework designed to create safer, healthier work environments across the advertising supply chain.

The Psychosocial Safety Code of Conduct helps employers identify, assess and reduce risks associated with work-related stress, also known as psychosocial hazards.

In response to recent changes to workplace health and safety regulations, it aims to distill complex regulatory requirements into practical, industry-specific guidance to support compliance, tailored to the unique dynamics of the advertising supply chain.

The Code is an industry-wide effort led by the Media Federation of Australia in partnership with the Australian Association of National Advertisers, Advertising Council Australia, Interactive Advertising Bureau Australia, Commercial Radio & Audio, Outdoor Media Association and ThinkTV, as well as pitching and client relationship consultants.

“The media industry thrives on collaboration, which often comes with high-pressure environments and multiple stakeholders,” said MFA CEO Sophie Madden.

“The Code empowers businesses to navigate these challenges while protecting their people and meeting legal obligations. Our goal is to deliver great work while safeguarding the wellbeing of those who make it happen.”

ACA CEO Tony Hale added: “This Code is the culmination of 18 months of extensive industry consultation, ensuring a comprehensive approach to addressing psychosocial risks. Every potential scenario that could contribute to harm was carefully considered, resulting in a tailored framework designed specifically for the media and marketing industry.

“The industry coming together like this is a significant achievement, contributing to collective progress and ensuring we remain a sector where creativity thrives, talent flourishes and people come first.”

Key features of the code include:

Clear industry-wide responsibilities for media agencies, creative agencies, clients and media owners.

A structured approach to consultation, cooperation and coordination within the advertising supply chain.

Guidance on integrating psychosocial safety into client-agency contracts to ensure compliance from the outset.

Practical steps for hazard identification, management, and resolution in fast-paced, high-stakes work environments.

The MFA is hosting a free webinar on Wednesday 12 March, from 2pm to 3:30pm, to educate industry leaders on the critical importance of psychosocial safety and the Code.

Open to all leaders in media, marketing and advertising, this session will highlight why psychosocial safety is essential and clarify leadership responsibilities in ensuring a safe and supportive workplace. Register now at Psychological Safety Webinar.

For more information and to access the MFA Psychosocial Safety Code of Conduct, visit the People First Hub on the MFA website.