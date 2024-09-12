Industry Experts On The Importance Of Inclusivity & Why R U Ok Day Matters

In time for R U Ok? Day, B&T chatted with Emma Mani, director of people and culture, JAPAC, GumGum and Richie Kenzie, Australia lead, Bud, about the importance of checking in on your friends, family, and colleagues, and how agencies can implement initiatives that promote mental wellbeing at work.

R U Ok? was launched in 2009 by adman Gavin Larkin. It revolves around the slogan “R U OK?” and advocates for people to have conversations with others. It holds a dedicated R U OK Day annually on the second Thursday of September, which encourages Australians to connect with people to address social isolation and promote community cohesiveness.

B&T: What is the importance of creating a supportive and inclusive workplace environment?

Emma Mani: Creating a supportive and inclusive workplace is super important and for us, it’s a non-negotiable. Inclusivity and support ensure people feel valued, respected, and heard, which naturally boosts connection, belonging, engagement, innovation, and productivity.

At GumGum, inclusivity is a big part of who we are and underpins how we show up. When people are allowed to be authentic and bring their whole selves to work, it allows them to thrive in a psychologically safe environment and command respect at all levels. This affords a true sense of belonging that is not in spite of someone’s identity but in celebration of it.

Richie Kenzie: Given where we’re at as a society at present, it’s essential. Today’s corporate workplace is very different from that which I joined 15+ years ago. In many ways, we’re now 1000x more connected, but at the same time more isolated than we’ve ever been.

That’s why I firmly believe we need to make those we work with our #1 business priority. And to remember that our employment is but one aspect of our lives. A truly supportive and inclusive workplace is one that understands what really matters to each of its employees and strives to help them achieve it.

B&T: How have you managed to do this in your company?

RK: Culture is at the heart of how we work at Bud. Each week we have several all-of-business meetings that have next to nothing to do with our ‘work’. Instead they focus on us as people, what is happening in our lives outside work, and the things we’re proud of – professionally or otherwise.

We come together regularly for sessions where we learn from each other or from external guests, and the business employs a flat hierarchy where everyone is encouraged to contribute ideas. ‘Empathy over ego’ could be the mantra, and this is something that also informs the way we work with our clients.

Externally, we prioritise curiosity, humility and making others look great – and this is something I’ve found makes for an equally inclusive workplace for our own staff.

EM: It all starts with a strong commitment to inclusivity from leadership and a clear focus across the company on making it part of our everyday culture at GumGum. In 2022, we made DEIB (diversity, equity, inclusion, and belonging) and Sustainability our company’s two global social impact pillars to guide the work we do internally and externally and ensure we’re making a positive impact in our industry and world.

We’ve rolled out some great initiatives like employee resource groups such as QueerSphere, which provides a safe space for our LGBTQ+ team members. We also have an internal DEIB coalition called The VOICE (Values, Opportunity, Inclusivity, Culture, and Equity) which focuses on programming to amplify marginalized voices and celebrate the cultural differences of all within GumGum.

B&T: When did you start implementing these initiatives? Was there anything that sparked the need for it?

EM: We created an internal, employee-led diversity council called STRIDE (Seeking Talent, Representation, Inclusion, Diversity & Equity) in 2019, but it was after the murder of George Floyd in the United States in 2020 that led to the company’s decision to lean into and center more DEIB work. Now, inclusivity and belonging are woven into the fabric of our company. GumGum is global and so are our people, so it’s an ongoing journey to make sure we’re truly inclusive and supporting all identities, cultures, and voices.

As a core pillar at GumGum, we have the flexibility to launch new initiatives that adapt to our constantly evolving environment, which really speaks to our commitment to DEIB. It’s a testament to how deeply we prioritize making everyone feel welcome, safe, and valued.

RK: Care for employees is part of the business’s DNA and certainly predates my time at Bud. There was certainly no catalytic event, rather these initiatives reflected the sort of business our Founder wanted to build. Personally, I’ve been delighted to join a business where I feel such a strong alignment in purpose.

B&T: Do you see the prioritisation of these values as a growing trend in the industry, why/why not?

RK: I would certainly hope so. I think in some quarters there is a sense that too much empathy and focus on the employee can lead to lower productivity and diminished business performance.

But the two things are not mutually exclusive. Employees who feel happy and empowered are much more likely to reward their employers by going the extra mile than those who feel put upon, neglected, and constantly stressed.

EM: I see a definite growing trend in prioritising inclusivity and employee well-being across all industries including ours. The pandemic has heightened awareness of mental health, work-life balance, and the importance of diversity in teams. More organisations now realise that an inclusive environment doesn’t just benefit employees, it also boosts engagement and performance. It’s no longer an option but an essential part of remaining competitive in attracting and retaining top talent. At GumGum we like to think that we are leading our industry in this space but are acutely aware that we are not perfect and there remains plenty to be done.

B&T: What does R U OK Day mean to you?

EM: For me, R U OK? Day is a great reminder that checking in on the people around us whether they’re friends, colleagues, family, or neighbors should be part of our daily routine.

What R U OK? Day really highlights for me is the importance of paying attention to how people are showing up, both in their words and their behavior. It encourages us to listen carefully and also ask mindfully how people are doing. Sometimes it’s the subtle changes that can signal someone might be stressed, overwhelmed, or not coping as well as they usually do. It’s a day that reminds us to be more mindful of those around us and to offer support when it’s needed. It’s a reminder that mental health does not discriminate and it’s also easily hidden so checking in with people around us and close to us can make a massive difference to us all and can help save lives.

RK: Personally, it means being willing to talk to people when things don’t feel right. Myself aside, I think R U OK Day is about raising awareness that it’s ok to seek help when you’re doing it tough. My observation is that men in particular are less willing to do this.

I’m at a stage of life where the joint demands of work, raising young kids, and supporting ageing parents and family can feel like a weighty burden. Sometimes just having a chat with peers who are having similar experiences can lead to an easing of stress or a Eureka moment. So my best advice for when things feel tough is to find a trusted confidante and have a good chat.