Indigenous Podcast Black Magic Woman Joins iHeart Podcast Network

Black Magic Woman, the podcast hosted by Mundanara Bayles, is proud to announce an exciting partnership with the iHeart Podcast Network.

This exciting collaboration marks a significant milestone for Black Magic Woman as it becomes the first Indigenous podcast to join the iHeartPodcast NetworkAustralia, opening doors for expanded reach and the opportunity to educate and inspire listeners across metro and regional Australia. Bayles, the driving force behind Black Magic Woman, is thrilled about the partnership with iHeart, recognising the immense potential it brings to her podcast and the broader Indigenous community.

Mundanara Bayles

Speaking about the partnership Bayles said: “Based on the research that most of our listeners are in capital cities, ARN’s extended reach in regional Australia presents a great opportunity for Black Magic Woman to gain more listeners and educate people in these areas.” With a passion for amplifying Indigenous voices, Mundanara hopes that this partnership will inspire other Aboriginal people to join the network and share their own stories and experiences.

She believes that by showcasing the success of Black Magic Woman via the iHeartPodcast Network, it will encourage aspiring Indigenous podcasters to realise their potential, adding that, “By having Black Magic Woman with iHeart we can inspire other Aboriginal people to see that if they can deliver and develop a product as good as what we’ve been able to do, then there’s nothing stopping them from being amplified by mainstream networks.”

Corey Layton, head of digital audio added: “The collaboration between Black Magic Woman and iHeartPodcasts is a significant step forward in ensuring Indigenous voices are heard and celebrated. By partnering with Mundanara, we aim to foster a more inclusive podcasting landscape that educates, inspires and promotes positive change.”

Since its inception, Black Magic Woman has been on a mission to amplify the voices of First Nations individuals across various professions and roles. Bayles has provided a platform for Aboriginal doctors, lawyers, parents, entrepreneurs, professors, authors and actors, recognising the importance of telling their own stories separate from the mainstream media. The Black Magic Woman podcast is an uplifting conversational style program featuring mainly First Nations people from Australia and around the world sharing their stories about their journey to highlight the diversity amongst First Nations peoples. Black Magic Woman is available now on the iHeart app and wherever you listen to your podcasts.