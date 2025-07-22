Indie Agency Half Dome Wrangles Moonpig Media Account

Independent media agency, Half Dome, has announced it has been appointed as the new agency for Moonpig. Half Dome won the account, following a competitive pitch process, impressing the Moonpig team with its out-of-the-box strategic thinking and creative media solutions.

Under its new remit, Half Dome will lead Moonpig’s strategic planning and media activation across Australia, supporting the business’ growth and brand presence in the local market.

Launched in 2000, Moonpig was the first UK business of its kind, before expanding to the Netherlands, Ireland and the US. Last financial year, Moonpig delivered 35 million personalised card and gi orders globally, continuing its long-term commitment to making life’s moments magical, allowing people to show their love in an unforgettable way.

The brand is bringing its playful spirit to Australia, with hundreds of designs and clever technology for personalisation.

“We’re thrilled to partner with Half Dome as we grow Moonpig’s presence in the Australian market,” said Mary Liu, Moonpig international director. “Their strategic thinking, media expertise and clear understanding of our brand and customers made them stand out. From the very beginning, they’ve shown a collaborative spirit and creative flair that aligns perfectly with our team. We’re confident this partnership will help us reach even more Aussie shoppers in meaningful ways.”

“We’re excited to partner with Moonpig as they continue to build their presence in the Australian market,” commented Will Harms, Half Dome founder and head of clients. “From the outset, there was a strong alignment in ambition and approach between our teams—we demonstrated our vision to push beyond the norm with insight-led ideas, underpinned by a collaborative mindset that made us feel like a natural extension of their team. We’re excited to bring bold, distinctive media thinking to help the Moonpig brand grow.”

The Moonpig appointment reflects Half Dome’s growing portfolio of ecommerce and retail clients, reinforcing the agency’s strength in delivering strategic media solutions that drive business growth.

Last year, Half Dome was named one of the nation’s top independent media agencies for new business in COMvergence’s Q1 – Q3 2024 New Business Barometer. Half Dome was the top indie

agency on the list, with a total new business value of US$40 million.

Its recent new client wins include Australian Builders Network, Online Education Services and the digital account for specialist insurance provider NTI Limited.

The Moonpig appointment is effective immediately.