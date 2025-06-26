Indie Agency Enigma Snares Clare Yardley From BMF

Independent creative and media agency Enigma has strengthened its creative capabilities with another senior appointment, announcing Clare Yardley as head of creative services.

Clare is an experienced and highly respected creative services leader. She joins Enigma after a decade in the role of resource and creative services director at BMF Australia. Her resume also includes a stint as creative services director at Saatchi & Saatchi.

In her new role, Clare will embed agency-wide processes and systems that ensure delivery of world-class creative work, drive cost efficiencies, foster cross-department collaboration, and contribute to business growth for Enigma and its clients. Her appointment is the latest in a string of key creative department hires this year that also saw Aldo Ferretto join as creative director and head of art in June, and Simon Lee take the creative helm as chief creative officer in March.

“A great Creative Services Director provides the emotionally intelligent oil that keeps an agency humming, so Clare’s appointment is a key hire for us. The brief was to find a talismanic figure to take on this role, and that’s Clare down to a tee,” said Lee.

“She has a great energy and has worked closely with many of the best in the business – it goes without saying (but I’m saying it anyway) that we’re delighted to have her on board.”

“I’m excited to have joined Enigma. To find an agency that genuinely values creative operations in the process of producing excellent work is fantastic. I love the energy of the place and the people, and can’t wait to start shaping how we work,” said Yardley.