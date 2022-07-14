Indie Agency Edge Appoints Gary Walmsley To Head Up New Brand Practice

Independent creative agency, Edge has appointed award-winning creative director, Gary Walmsley (lead image), to head up its new brand practice.

Walmsley joins the agency as creative director – branding an identity. Demand for the agency’s brand creation capability has significantly increased since it launched its Accelerate division in June last year with a remit to help start-ups achieve scale, rapid growth and long-term value.

Edge’s executive planning director, Richard Parker said: “Our focus as an agency is on building relentlessly relevant brands. And you can’t build a brand from scratch without first developing a clear, authentic and powerful brand identity. Formally establishing our brand practice allows us to provide this service for our clients – from start-ups to big corporates and everything in between”.

David Stretch, Edge managing director added “We’re delighted to have Gary join the Edge team. He is an award-winning creative director with over 20 years in the industry, having worked at some of the most respected brand agencies in both Australia and the UK. His expertise is extensive and encompasses the planning, design and implementation of visual identities across a wide range of commercial and arts sectors – from local and international businesses to an expanding list of start-ups. Plus, he’s a lovely human being. It’s great to have him on-board”.

Walmsley said he was excited about the potential offered by a business that can do both brand building and brand creation.

“I’m really looking forward to the opportunity of working alongside Edge’s established strategy team – with their deep understanding of brand DNA and development – as well as plugging into their creative department which has a strong pool of talent.”

Edge has recently overseen the development of a number of major new brand identity projects including new online rental marketplace, Releaseit; real estate industry tech play, MyHomeVault; wine and spirits merchant, United Cellars; and direct-to-consumer vitamins brand, Livvit.