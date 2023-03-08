Indie Agency Cossette Launches “A Powerful Perspective” Campaign For Gerety Awards

Indie agency Cossette has emphasized the importance of having a different perspective in a campaign for the Gerety Awards.

The campaign has been launched as a call for entries for the Gerety Awards – the media awards judged by an all-female panel.

With more than 20 translations the viral campaign emphasises the power of having a different perspective. The kind of perspective the industry (quite literally) can’t get anywhere other than the Gerety Awards jury.

This year’s jury includes 190 judges from 40 different countries, open to all advertising agencies, advertisers, studios and production companies worldwide.

Both national and international campaigns may compete. The only judging criteria is originality of the idea and creativity in its execution.

Named for Frances Gerety, the copywriter who in 1948 coined the slogan “A diamond is forever”. The Gerety Awards brings together a jury to select the best in advertising from a powerful perspective, creating a benchmark that is relevant to the market reality, all while redefining the standard to which advertising has traditionally been held. Analysing the work through the female lens.

Cossette were the Gerety Awards Agency of the year in 2021 and have won the Gerety since its inception with clients like Sick Kids, Nabs, McDonald’s and the World Wheelchair Rugby. They sought out to develop an idea capable of driving entries that are more diversified showcasing the value of an all-woman perspective without reinforcing old stereotypes.

Nicole Ellerton, group creative director / AD explains “We knew we needed to dive into what makes the Gerety Awards distinctly different from all the other shows in the awards circuit. Having an all-female jury creates an environment where the work is evaluated through a unique lens and offers a perspective that no other show can offer.”

The 2023 Gerety Awards has a new deadline of April 14. An all-female jury. A powerful perspective.

Enter at www.geretyawards.com