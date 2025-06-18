Independent Agency Yango Seals Amber Tiles Media Account

Yango, a people-focused, results-driven media agency, has announced its appointment as digital media agency partner for Amber Tiles, Australian tile and stone retailer. This partnership will see Yango responsible for driving Amber Tiles’ digital media strategy, planning, and buying across all channels, with a focus on enhancing brand awareness, driving customer engagement, and boosting sales.

Amber Tiles, renowned for its extensive range of tiles and stone products, sought a partner with a proven track record of delivering innovative and results-driven digital media solutions. Yango’s deep understanding of the Australian retail landscape, coupled with its data-driven approach and creative media strategies, contributed to its appointment by Amber Tiles.

“We are incredibly excited to partner with Amber Tiles, a brand synonymous with quality and style,” said Amy Carr, general manager of growth at Yango. “We look forward to leveraging our expertise to develop and execute impactful digital media campaigns that will further strengthen their market position and drive significant growth.”

“We were impressed by Yango’s strategic thinking, their understanding of our brand, and their commitment to delivering measurable results,” said Michelle Bianchi, senior marketing advisor at Amber. “We are confident that this partnership will play a crucial role in achieving our marketing objectives and connecting with our customers in new and innovative ways.”

Yango’s appointment comes at a pivotal time for Amber Tiles as the company continues to expand its national footprint and enhance its customer experience.

The agency will work closely with Amber Tiles’ marketing team to develop integrated digital media campaigns that resonate with its target audience and drive tangible business outcomes.