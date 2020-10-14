Independent Creative Studio Something Launches In Australia
Something, the fully-independent, London-born creative studio has launched in Australia, offering brands a collaborative alternative to the traditional agency model.
Something co-founder, Nick Hoskin (pictured), returns to Australia after 11 years in London to lead the studio, with a focus on growing a small portfolio of partners to demonstrate the value of embedding culture at the heart of brands. Hoskin will continue in his role as Executive Creative Director across the studio globally.
Something has worked with Diageo’s Johnnie Walker and Smirnoff, Discovery Channel, Canon, Condé Nast, Amazon Prime, Braun, Elite Models and more.
Brands across APAC can either collaborate with Something to create custom solutions or get involved with the studio’s unique slate of existing opportunities which include creative ventures, products and platforms as well as original, unscripted content.
Hoskin continues, “We started Something in 2016 because we saw too many brands doing things the way they’d always been done while the world they lived in had completely changed. Innovation and disruption are critical to get and stay ahead, so it’s more crucial than ever for brands to adopt different ways of working. We’re looking to partner with brands across APAC who have big growth ambitions and need more efficient and effective ways of realising them. Our focus has always been on identifying new opportunities to empower brands to embrace change while minimising risk.”
On the decision to bypass the major cities and set up shop in Byron Bay, Hoskin says, “Byron simply made sense. Staying true to our belief in doing things differently, we want to demonstrate you don’t need to be in a major city to make a meaningful impact at scale.”
The studio’s first feature-documentary, The Man Who Walked Around the World, directed by Emmy, triple BAFTA winning, and Oscar nominated, Anthony Wonke is due to premiere globally on Discovery Channel this November.
Something was also behind Diageo’s first venture into long-form entertainment content with the 8-episode Amazon Prime series – World Class List and they also created The World’s Most Rubbish Directory — a platform that shifts sustainability from obligation to opportunity.
Locally, Something has recently partnered with NSW Circular to help them progress their mission of fast-tracking the transition to a circular economy.
