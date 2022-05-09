In Marketing We Trust To Host Google Analytics 4 Conference In The Metaverse

‘GA4 – A New Horizon for Marketing Optimisation’ discussion panel takes place on 19th May.

With next year marking the end of Universal Analytics it is time to get prepared for the new era of Google Analytics 4 and In Marketing We Trust are set to host a special event in the Metaverse to prepare marketers for the changes ahead.

‘GA4 – A New Horizon for Marketing Optimisation’ is a free event which takes place on 19th May at 6pm AEST in the Metaverse in Horizon Workrooms. It will explore what this significant shift in the analytics landscape from Google means for the digital industry, as well as how to prepare for the looming deadline of end of June 2022 as the recommended date to implement GA4.

In Marketing We Trust is one of only 20 Google Analytics certified partners in Australia. You can register for the free 19th May GA4 event in the Metaverse here.

The transition to GA4 will shake up every digital market. In Marketing We Trust believes that the change will see some of the older digital dominators fall, replaced by a wave of new leaders: smaller companies with smaller budgets but smarter marketing teams – using GA4’s sharper insights, integrations and AI to maximise every touchpoint.

At the special online event in May thought leaders and tech specialists from In Marketing We Trust will explore how savvy digital businesses will win with GA4, how they can convert more, increase cart value and frequency and speak to customers with more targeted marketing content. All of this without needing to increase marketing budgets.

The ‘GA4 – A New Horizon for Marketing Optimisation’ panel of experts includes Paul Hewett

(CEO, In Marketing We Trust), Benoit Weber (head of digital analytics, In Marketing We Trust), Alan Bluwol (director, head of customer engagement at Servian) and Selina Gough (head of digital, In Marketing We Trust).

In a frank and open discussion the panel will explore:

Changes: comparing GA4 with UA – what are the losses and gains?

Power features: tools to improve every metric, from traffic to lifetime value

Reporting: replacing off-the-peg reports with deeper, custom insights

Privacy matters: how will you fare in the cookieless future?

Integrations how GA4 syncs with ad platforms and CRM to analyse, personalise and automate your messaging, including Paid Media campaigns

Data applications: extra ways to profit from the mass of BigQuery data. Smart segmentation, value analysis, next-best actions, etc.

Timeline why the next market leaders are taking action NOW

The host of the Metaverse event, CEO Paul Hewett, has a wealth of experience in marketing data and analytics, with nearly two decades of consulting with enterprise companies on the application of data for marketing performance optimisation. In his previous role as a council chair at the DMA UK, Paul was actively involved in the industry’s response to the formation of the GDPR. Compliance with privacy regulations has been one of the key factors behind the creation of GA4 by Google.

Meanwhile, head of digital analytics at In Marketing We Trust, Benoit Weber, has already migrated many large websites to Google Analytics 4 and is an advocate for data privacy and governance.

Alan Bluwol leads the customer experience practice at Servian and has over 15 years of experience in delivering data & digital transformation strategies for some of Australia’s leading brands including Accor, Australia Post, Telstra, BT, Zurich, Westpac, JCDecaux, AstraZeneca and many more.

Selina Gough, head of digital at In Marketing We Trust, has over a decade of experience across all facets of digital marketing, with a specialisation in strategy and performance marketing. Selina will also be speaking on the changes to Paid Media in the GA4 landscape.

The ‘GA4 – A New Horizon for Marketing Optimisation’ event is a timely reminder of how to avoid the pitfalls in the new world of GA4.

Those ignoring the end of UA will lose 100% of their data – because it’s due to go offline next year

Those delaying the transition will be slow to prosper – because GA4 needs to “learn” every business with 12 months of lead-in data

Those who dabble with GA4 will NEVER see its true value – because a tailored set-up is a job for Google-certified experts

With so many risks, we are heading for a two-tier market: a world where some thrive with the smartest tools and insights, while others stumble in darkness, guessing their way through.

The good news is you can still avoid these risks, and profit from GA4. However, with Universal Analytics ending next year, that chance is fading fast. Within the next 8 weeks, you need to know how you will use the new platform, and plan for the transition.

Final word: GA4 puts every business back in the race for market domination. But it’s a race you can only win by doing it right…and doing it now.

Join this one-time event and get ready for the transition.