In Marketing We Trust Bolsters Senior Leadership Team With Slew Of New Appointments & Promotions

In Marketing We Trust has announced a series of promotions in its senior leadership team and appointed well-respected industry figures to its inaugural advisory team, as it accelerates global growth and scales delivery.

Selina Murray has been promoted to chief operating officer, a newly created role overseeing global delivery, client services, forecasting and revenue operations. With five years at the agency, Murray has been instrumental in scaling internal operations to meet growing client demand across Australia and Asia-Pacific.

Freddy Chanut, founder of In Marketing We Trust, has transitioned to Executive Chairperson, where he will lead board-level strategy and accelerate the agency’s international presence – with

a focus on expansion across Europe, North America and Southeast Asia.

Paul Hewett, CEO, will take on a more external-facing role, deepening engagement with clients, global partners and industry bodies to lead the agency’s product, innovation and AI strategy.

“This is a pivotal moment for the whole industry, and we’ve been hard at work reshaping our business to help clients make the most of the transformation happening around them. This new management structure gives us the leadership depth and operational clarity to keep moving at pace, but with intent, and to build on the significant growth we’ve already achieved.. These changes are about setting our highly able team up to build for what’s next and doing it in a way that’s sustainable, focused and ambitious,” said Hewett.

Andrei Inso has also been promoted to Revenue Operations Manager, reporting to Murray. In this newly defined role, Inso is responsible for forecasting, proposal scoping, margin modelling, and resource planning for core functions underpinning sustainable performance and client delivery.

As part of a new governance initiative, In Marketing We Trust has launched an advisory board to support long-term strategic planning and agency evolution. The advisors include:

Andrew (Billy) Baxter, former CEO of Publicis and Ogilvy and founder of 24 Hour Business Plan, brings decades of experience in guiding agencies and ASX-listed businesses. Baxter will advise on brand positioning, board governance and growth strategy.

Monique Harris, CEO of Convo Media, brings extensive leadership across digital media, programmatic and content publishing. Harris will support scalable operations, revenue strategy and commercial design.

Damion Brown, founder of Data Runs Deep and former MD of Jellyfish ANZ, is a respected voice in analytics and AI-led marketing. Brown will advise on data strategy, service innovation and capability development.

“Bringing Billy, Monique and Damion onto our inaugural advisory board is both an honour and a strategic necessity,” said Hewett. “These are visionaries who’ve worked at the top-tier of our

industry – and their confidence in us matters. They will actively pressure-test our growth decisions, challenge our assumptions and ensure we don’t outgrow our purpose as we build in scale.”

With a team of 84 across Australia, Singapore, Europe and North America, In Marketing We Trust continues to scale with the support of a robust leadership structure and a growing client base.

The agency remains focused on delivery consistency, AI readiness and strategic consulting through its proprietary strategic framework Discovery360 – helping brands build future-fit visibility in both traditional and generative search ecosystems.