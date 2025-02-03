In-House Agency Council Launches In New Zealand Amid Growing In-House Agency Sector

The In-House Agency Council (IHAC), the industry body for in-house marketing agencies in Australia, has officially launched in New Zealand as new research shows the majority of Kiwi businesses operate some form of in-housing model.

IHAC recently released its 2025 In-House Agency Landscape Report, produced in partnership with Kantar. The research unveiled insights into New Zealand’s growing in-house agency sector. It shows that 71 per cent of New Zealand brands operate with some form of in-house agency capability, just behind mainland Europe with 76 per cent and Australia at 78 per cent.

This level of adoption underscores a shift in how brands approach creative and marketing services, as in-house teams take on a more central role in their organisations.

“This data confirms what many of us have been seeing – in-house capabilities are no longer a niche, they’re a core component of modern marketing. Our launch into New Zealand is about supporting these teams, connecting them and helping them to thrive in this evolving space,” Chris Maxwell, executive chair of IHAC said.

“In-house agencies in New Zealand are thriving, and IHAC’s aim is to create a local community where teams can connect and learn from one another and also collaborate with the extensive Australian IHAC network. It’s a great opportunity to strengthen best practice for in-house agencies across both countries,” Abby Blackmore, head of IHAC Australia and New Zealand added.

“Having worked in the in-house industry in New Zealand for over 7 years, leading teams for brands like Spark, I’m not surprised to see the breadth of in-house teams flourishing in Aotearoa. Kiwis are adaptive and agile and in-house teams flourish in that environment. It’s great to see the topic being discussed because there is a huge pool of exceptional creatives and industry thinkers in-house who are not getting the representation they deserve,” Mike Kevan, head of design, Chapter Lead Creative Production, Spark NZ said.

The study also highlights that New Zealand’s in-house agencies (IHAs) are distinctively digital-first, with 87 per cent focused on social media and 84 per cent prioritising digital content creation. This stands in contrast to their Australian counterparts, which maintain a stronger emphasis on traditional media.

The talent pool within New Zealand IHAs is robust, with key roles including graphic designers (67 per cent), social media managers (53 per cent) and digital designers (51 per cent). This diverse workforce demonstrates the capability of in-house teams to manage multi-channel campaigns that were traditionally outsourced to external agencies.

Although New Zealand IHAs handle much of the creative workload, 52 per cent of marketing activities are still outsourced, reflecting a healthy balance between internal capabilities and external expertise. This collaboration allows marketers to leverage specialised resources while maintaining a strong in-house foundation, fostering a complementary relationship between IHAs and external agencies.

“In-house agencies offer a unique edge. We’re not just immersed in the brand, we are the brand. This translates to a deep understanding of our customers, their needs and how to engage them effectively. Kantar’s research reinforces what we’ve seen firsthand: in-house teams deliver impactful campaigns that resonate with audiences and drive results,” Christie Sinai, creative operations manager, Xero added.

Additional Insights from the IHAC Landscape Report include satisfaction levels, which showed that 55 per cent of New Zealand marketers report being highly satisfied with their IHAs, outperforming satisfaction with external agencies.

It also found a large number of Kiwi marketers adopting AI tools, with 76 per cent using or planning to implement AI tools like ChatGPT (85 per cent usage) and Canva Magic Design.

It also found that globally, hybrid models dominate with New Zealand relying on external agencies for 52 per cent of their marketing work.

IHAC started in Australia in 2021 as a way to offer in-house agency leaders a place to find relevant support, information and resources to operate more effectively. It has now grown to over 40 members and hosts an annual conference and awards program.