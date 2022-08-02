In-House Agency Council Announced IHAC Awards 2022 Shortlist

The In-House Agency Council has announced its IHAC Awards 2022 shortlist.

Australia’s first award show celebrating in-house and hybrid agencies, the IHAC Awards recognise teams that have produced high-quality industry leading work from the past 12 months. Categories are Best Creative Work, Best Innovation, Best Integrated Campaign and In-House Agency of the Year.

Judged by some of the biggest names in marketing, the jury panel was led by Deloitte Creative partner Nick Garrett and included experienced marketers such as former IAG chief marketing officer Brent Smart (moving to Telstra), TikTok head of global business marketing, AUNZ Anny Havercroft and TBWA\Australia chief creative officer Evan Roberts.

IHAC founder and chairman Chris Maxwell said: “IHAC is proud to showcase and acknowledge the exceptional and diverse work in-house agencies in Australia are doing; campaigns that go beyond just creativity to deliver effective real-world business results for brands.

“Launching our first award show, we were blown away by the talent that was on display. It’s the first time these teams have been recognised for their creative output and the quality of work was outstanding. Thank you to all who put in the effort to enter.

“We are also especially grateful to our partner sponsors TikTok and Monday.com, who helped make these awards possible. And finally, a big congratulations to all the nominees! We can’t wait to see who takes home the top prize.”

The Shortlist:

Best Creative Work

Youi Insurance – NRL Life Changes

Eucalyptus – Pilot / Healthy Legend

News Corp – ROLLER – Walk with Warnie Podcast

Sportsbet – Elite Average Games

Officeworks – Brand Refresh & Rollout

Koala – Furniture Worth Keeping

Best Innovation

Asahi – 1House – The Carlton Draught Beer Drop

News Corp – ROLLER – The Weekly Times Happy Snap Sonic

Yes Agency – Transforming the in-store Customer Experience

Sportsbet – In-House Production Studio

Best Integrated Campaign

Xero – Better Business Integrated Campaign

Australia Post – Christmas Campaign 2021

TTI – AEG Onsite

Sportsbet – Bet With Mates Campaign

Koala – When Life Unfolds

MYOB – End of Financial Year NZ

In-House Agency of the Year

Asahi/1House

Xero

Optus/Yes Agency

Sportsbet

Koala

Winners will be announced at The IHAC 2022 Awards Ceremony, held online on August 24th at 10:30am – 12pm.