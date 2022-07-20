“In A Strong Financial Position!” Omnicom’s Q2 Report Reveals Double Digit Growth

Omnicom Group Inc has come out with its second-quarter results, and it is reporting 11.3 per cent organic revenue growth for its second quarter.

The Omicom Group Inc report for the quarter ending June 30, 2022 saw a flat revenue of $US3,567.2 million, with organic growth of 11.3 per cent. This resulted in an operating profit of $US541.6 million and exposed an operating profit margin of 15.2 per cent.

It’s a slight downward shift from the first quarter results that saw the total revenue at $US3,571.6 million. But the group has seen an upward swing in organic growth from 9.5 per cent from last quarter.

John Wren (main photo), chairman and chief executive officer of Omnicom Group Inc., said: “We performed well on every metric this quarter, led again by double-digit organic revenue growth.”

“The changes we have made in our portfolio are delivering better results for our clients as we are uniquely qualified to help them digitally transform their business, navigate complexity, and expand in high-growth areas like retail media and e-commerce.

“As we enter the second half of the year, we are in a strong financial position, and our company is well-prepared to manage through economic headwinds.”