Impressive Awarded B Corp Certification

Integrated marketing agency Impressive has been award B Corp certification.

Impressive is Aussie-owned, headquartered in Melbourne with offices in Sydney, Brisbane and Austin, Texas.

To achieve B Corp certification, companies are measured across areas including ethical governance, employee treatment and benefits, sustainability practices, supply chain impacts, diversity, equity and inclusion. B Labs, the company awarding the certification, recently tightened its rules.

Impressive Founder and CEO Robert Tadros said: “When our people thrive, our business thrives. Our goal has always been to create an environment where our team is engaged, valued, and empowered to make an impact. If our people see an opportunity for improvement, we listen and take action. The B Corp accreditation solidifies the agency’s ongoing commitment to driving ethical business growth and a purpose-driven workplace.”

Some of the achievements that led to the certification include:

Impressive days off: Prioritising well-being

Impressive employees benefit from one extra paid day off per month, reinforcing the agency’s commitment to mental and physical wellness. This initiative allows them time to rest and recharge or focus on personal projects.

Impressive Wellness Wallet: Investing in employee health

A dedicated monthly wellness fund gives employees access to resources for health, fitness, personal development, and charitable giving. The Wellness Wallet ensures every team member can invest in what matters most to their well-being.

Mission Impressive: Giving back with purpose

Mission Impressive is one of the agency’s newest initiatives, integrating social impact and sustainability into the agency’s workplace culture. Led by marketing and communications manager Emily Moore, it began as a simple recycling program and has since expanded into a multi-faceted movement for social change, incorporating a team Run Club and a volunteer program with Uniting’s Hartley’s Community Meals.

Moore said: “Mission Impressive has multiple touchpoints that make giving back a part of our everyday culture. It’s a movement that empowers our entire team to create real impact, every single day.”

Impressive Fun Fridays: Team bonding and collaboration

Impressive Fun Fridays is a bi-monthly agency-wide initiative designed to encourage camaraderie and collaboration outside of the office. Whether it’s go-karting, karaoke, or lawn bowls, the team comes together to unwind, celebrate wins, and build stronger relationships.

Stimulating innovation through Impressive Labs

Employee-led research and development is a cornerstone of Impressive’s workplace culture. Impressive Labs, the agency’s internal R&D accelerator, encourages the team to pitch and develop new business ideas.

One of the lab’s standout successes, Skailed, an award-winning SEO tool, was recognised by the 2024 Australian Financial Review BOSS Most Innovative Companies Awards.