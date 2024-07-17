Immersive Experience & Entertainment Agency Supergiant Opens in Sydney, London & Singapore

A collective of award-winning creative, event, design and production experts have united to launch Supergiant, a new immersive experience, content and entertainment studio based in Sydney, London and Singapore.

Founded by ex-Imagination director Heath Campanaro, and Heckler co-founders Will Alexander and Jamie Watson, alongside ex-Imagination creative director Simon Connell, Supergiant brings design, VFX, entertainment, lighting, technology and music together to deliver culturally iconic projects and immersive experiences.

Heath has spent the past 20 years at the helm of the country’s largest experience agency, where he and Simon created some of the biggest, most dynamic events in the country. They team up with Will and Jamie, the co-founders of Heckler, a globally awarded design and post-production studio behind award-winning films, TVCs and experiential installations, to create a completely new kind of creative offering.

Supergiant’s debut project saw the team work on Glastonbury, providing large format content design and production for three of the iconic music festival’s biggest stages. The ‘Pyramid Stage’ and the ‘Other Stage’ featured over 250 motion graphics packages designed by Supergiant in collaboration with the festival’s graphic artist Stanley Donwood.

Glastonbury’s new Dragonfly installation (created by Arcadia Spectacular) and the ‘DJ Stage’ also featured incredible 3D motion content for the Opening Ceremony with Fatboy Slim. Supergiant supported Australian immersive media studio Astral Projekt in collaboration with Barry McGuire, an Aboriginal Songman from the Balladong, Whadjuk, Noongar nation, to tell the Dreamtime story of the dragonfly.

Supergiant co-founder and managing director Heath Campanaro says: “Supergiant was founded to create the kind of experiences that we all love, crave and rave about. To entertain people and to immerse them in design, music, light, technology and ideas that create core memories.

“Simon and I have had a long and incredible creative partnership however partnering with Will and Jamie – whom together at Heckler have created some of the world’s most exceptional art installations, music videos, live events, activations and experimental performance pieces, together we now bring a whole new level of artistry to Supergiant.”

Supergiant co-founder and director Will Alexander added: “We’re excited to see the awesome potential of this partnership. Heath has an unrivalled reputation in the event industry, and he and Simon have delivered some of the biggest and most dynamic live experience projects on the planet. When you add the high-end artistry Jamie and I have built at Heckler, plus the depth of our teams across Sydney and Singapore, you get this multiplication effect that is really hard to beat. We know we’re on the cusp of something new and really exciting!”