Imagination Appoints Justine Carr From George P Johnson

Imagination Appoints Justine Carr From George P Johnson
B&T Magazine
Edited by B&T Magazine
    SHARE
    THIS



    Imagination has hired Justine Carr as its new head of growth in Australia. Joining from her role as APAC business director for George P Johnson.

    Carr will spearhead new business planning, development and execution, driving sustained new client engagement and growth. She joins the company at an exciting time, fresh off the Gold Award for Best Brand Experience Agency at this year’s Campaign Asia Event Marketing Awards 2023. Her appointment follows a string of recent hires in the growing global growth team including Stephanie Balme, UK business development director and Chad Hines, US director of business development.

    In her new role, Carr will be responsible for Imagination’s wider strategic goal of building its brand reputation and driving business growth by delivering world-class immersive and integrated experiences. This includes experience design consultancy, live events, brand destinations and digital content.

    She will work alongside Kate Daly, creative service director, focusing on growing existing and new clients while also taking their experience into innovative and exciting new directions.

    With previous experiential marketing agency experience, Carr brings a wealth of knowledge and expertise to Imagination, including strategy, brand, creative, digital tech, experiential, comms, social media and PR. In her previous roles, she has worked across a diverse range of industries with clients including Visa, Google, Johnson & Johnson and L’Oréal.

    Antony Gowthorp, managing director at Imagination Australia, said: “Justine has a serious track record in our space and I’m really excited to see how she can grow us into new directions. We are seeing broader opportunities in the region and Justine’s experience can help us expand to new markets around the region”

    Justine Carr, head of growth at Imagination Australia said: “It’s a fantastic opportunity to join an innovative, highly creative team of free thinkers wanting to push the boundaries of what’s possible, to create award-winning brand experiences that move the needle for our clients and resonates with their audience. Imagination has a wealth of experience and a diversity of talent that can deliver integrated experiences like no other. I’m really excited to have the opportunity to lead the growth of Imagination’s next chapter in Australia and the region.”

    Please login with linkedin to comment

    Latest News

    Compare The Market Names Adland Veteran Andrew Holt As New CMO
    • Marketing

    Compare The Market Names Adland Veteran Andrew Holt As New CMO

    Compare the Market has announced the appointment of Andrew Holt as its new chief marketing officer. Holt joins Australia’s leading financial comparison website having previously worked as the chief executive officer at VCCP and managing director at Clemenger BBDO in Sydney. Holt has stepped into the role immediately, bringing a wealth of brand strategy and […]

    Year13 Launches Grass Roots Sports Participation Platform With VISA
    • Marketing

    Year13 Launches Grass Roots Sports Participation Platform With VISA

    New research conducted by digital youth engagement platform Year13 in partnership with Visa reveals that age 15 is Australia’s peak age for girls dropping out of sport with lack of role models, body confidence and conflict with study all playing a role. The research revealed the importance of visible role models as 60 per cent […]

    DARKHORSE Takes Over Australia With Malfy Gin
    • Marketing

    DARKHORSE Takes Over Australia With Malfy Gin

    Integrated creative agency DARKHORSE had a busy summer working alongside Malfy Gin to create a campaign that both encapsulated the spirit of Italy and brought the iconic super-premium gin brand to life across Australia. DARKHORSE set out to increase awareness of Malfy Gin in AU by building on 2021/ 22 activity and developing a series […]

    Bad Luck For Password Sharers As Netflix Cracks Down, Again
    • Media

    Bad Luck For Password Sharers As Netflix Cracks Down, Again

    Do you buy friends with your Netflix password? Bad luck! Netflix is cracking down, again, on sharing passwords. The streaming giant has been threatening this for quite some time as it looks for more ways to make money in light of market saturation, and this time, its deadly serious. On Tuesday it told users in […]

    Tonic Media Network The First Media Company To Support ‘Yes’ Vote In Voice Referendum
    • Marketing

    Tonic Media Network The First Media Company To Support ‘Yes’ Vote In Voice Referendum

    In recognition of Reconciliation Week on 27 May to 3 June, Tonic Media Network, and its Aboriginal Health Television network, are stepping up to close the health gap for Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander peoples as the first media company to publicly support a ‘Yes’ vote in the Voice Referendum. With Australians being called to […]

    Sabio Welcomes A Trio Of New Faces To The Agency
    • Marketing

    Sabio Welcomes A Trio Of New Faces To The Agency

    Sabio’s new hires Millie Campbell, Nathan Torpey and Annette Curry bring exceptional experience and expertise to their roles, strengthening the agency’s integrated marketing services and creative solutions. Campbell has been appointed as account director at Sabio, Gold Coast. She started her career as a reporter with The Nine Network, before moving into sport, where she […]

    LiSTNR And DM Podcasts Launch “Sit With Us” As First Collaboration
    • Marketing

    LiSTNR And DM Podcasts Launch “Sit With Us” As First Collaboration

    Following the announcement that LiSTNR has forged a strategic partnership with DM Podcasts, both parties are delighted to reveal that the first title to result from this collaboration is the popular “Sit With Us” podcast. Hosted by Married at First Sight alumni Domenica Calarco and Ella May Ding, the podcast, which is available on LiSTNR from today, is an invitation […]

    Latch Digital Launches In Australia To Push The Boundaries Of DOOH Creative
    • Marketing

    Latch Digital Launches In Australia To Push The Boundaries Of DOOH Creative

    New Zealand’s digital out of home production company, Latch Digital, has today launched in Australia, opening an office in Sydney. Latch looks to lead the charge in utilising the capabilities of dynamic DOOH creative, with experienced new hire James Poole the first Australian based employee. Latch was founded 10 years ago in Auckland and for […]

    London, UK - An advertisement for the fashion brand Coach on an Oxford Street bus stop, as a woman waits for a bus, and other pedestrians pass on the pavement.
    • Marketing

    Technology Leads The Way: Creative Collection Q1 2023 Winners

    The Outdoor Media Association (OMA) has today announced the winners of the Quarter One Creative Collection competition for 2023. Submissions increased dramatically this quarter, with 43 entries, up from 31 for the same quarter last year. Campaigns were submitted for consideration by JCDecaux, oOh!media, QMS, Scentre Group Brandspace, Shopper, TorchMedia and Val Morgan Outdoor (VMO). […]