Imagination Appoints Justine Carr From George P Johnson

Imagination has hired Justine Carr as its new head of growth in Australia. Joining from her role as APAC business director for George P Johnson.

Carr will spearhead new business planning, development and execution, driving sustained new client engagement and growth. She joins the company at an exciting time, fresh off the Gold Award for Best Brand Experience Agency at this year’s Campaign Asia Event Marketing Awards 2023. Her appointment follows a string of recent hires in the growing global growth team including Stephanie Balme, UK business development director and Chad Hines, US director of business development.

In her new role, Carr will be responsible for Imagination’s wider strategic goal of building its brand reputation and driving business growth by delivering world-class immersive and integrated experiences. This includes experience design consultancy, live events, brand destinations and digital content.

She will work alongside Kate Daly, creative service director, focusing on growing existing and new clients while also taking their experience into innovative and exciting new directions.

With previous experiential marketing agency experience, Carr brings a wealth of knowledge and expertise to Imagination, including strategy, brand, creative, digital tech, experiential, comms, social media and PR. In her previous roles, she has worked across a diverse range of industries with clients including Visa, Google, Johnson & Johnson and L’Oréal.

Antony Gowthorp, managing director at Imagination Australia, said: “Justine has a serious track record in our space and I’m really excited to see how she can grow us into new directions. We are seeing broader opportunities in the region and Justine’s experience can help us expand to new markets around the region”

Justine Carr, head of growth at Imagination Australia said: “It’s a fantastic opportunity to join an innovative, highly creative team of free thinkers wanting to push the boundaries of what’s possible, to create award-winning brand experiences that move the needle for our clients and resonates with their audience. Imagination has a wealth of experience and a diversity of talent that can deliver integrated experiences like no other. I’m really excited to have the opportunity to lead the growth of Imagination’s next chapter in Australia and the region.”