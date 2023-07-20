IMAA Urges Queensland Government To Support Independent Media Agencies

IMAA is calling on the Queensland Government to contribute a minimum of 35 per cent of annual state Government advertising spend to local and independent media agencies.

The IMAA has opened discussions with the Queensland Government on how to translate progressive policy and commitments into positive outcomes for independent media agencies. A significant percentage of IMAA member agencies are locally owned and operated and provide a critical voice for our community.

“The Government has utilised a single, multinational contract for media services for the past 15 years. Although it’s easier for government agencies to buy through one company, there is a real question on whether this is the best arrangement for Queenslanders. It’s clear that even modest reforms to government contracting could really benefit the local economy,” IMAA CEO, Sam Buchanan (featured image), said.

“The Queensland Government says that small business is critical to the economy and the minister for small business, Dianne Farmer MP, is making progress on 34 key, related election commitments. Our proposition for a mandated 35 per cent of government media spend for independent media agencies puts paid to the 2020 election commitments and is good for the local economy.

“We’ve had a positive start with the Palaszczuk Government but need to work together in delivering meaningful policy reform. Our members have a voice and are passionate about a strong, independent media industry, and all the benefits that it brings to the local economy and a progressive Queensland.”