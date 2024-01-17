IMAA Leaps Into 2024 Iniatives For The Indie Sector

Independent Media Agencies of Australia (IMAA) has unveiled its key initiatives for the year, including new member education and networking events and plans for another industry-first First Nations immersion trip to the Northern Territory.

The organisation is set to launch several new events for members this year – including a major event to be held in February with details to be announced soon, and Pitch-CHELLA, an in-person event designed to engage future agency talent, to be held later this year.

The IMAA will also host a delegation of senior media partners and members for the second year to the Northern Territory in May, with visits planned to Uluru and Alice Springs, where the inaugural Black Tank will be held with IMAA charity partner and indigenous social initiative Kings Narrative.

2024 will also see the launch of the second phase of the IMAA’s Female Leaders of Tomorrow programme, which kicked off last year, and the release of Digital101 – the final module in the ground-breaking IMAA Academy learning series.

The IMAA will continue its commitment to sustainability with Clean Up Australia activations planned around the nation on March 12, while also furthering its work around reconciliation with the launch of phase two of its reconciliation action plan. It will also host the inaugural IMAA Cup golf event to raise funds for The Harrison Riedel Foundation to combat youth suicide, its quarterly networking events in all states, regular Insights & Innovation webinar series, along with its Indie Census survey.

“2024 is set to be another milestone year for the IMAA. We have a number of new, innovative events planned, designed to engage, excite and inform our members across all levels of experience. I’m particularly excited about our Northern Territory delegation and the rare opportunity to connect with our First Nations people – this trip is sure to be a once-in-a-lifetime experience for all who attend,” said IMAA CEO, Sam Buchanan (lead image).

“This year, we continue to remain steadfast in our commitment to sustainability and reconciliation, along with offering training and upskilling opportunities across our industry. 2024 is set to be a year of change and evolution, particularly with technology and how our agencies deliver for their clients and partners – I know our education initiatives will become more critical than ever in the months to come”.

“I’m excited for the year ahead – we’re heading into 2024 with a record number of media partners and agency members. It’s a reflection of the IMAA’s ability to deliver for its members, the industry’s future leaders and the wider industry, and the bright future of the indie sector”.

The IMAA’s 45 media owner partners include: Nova Entertainment, Nine, Seven Network, Network10, Acast, ACM, Adobe, Amazon, ARN, Audience360, Bishopp, Blis, Cartology, Crimtan, Criteo, Foxtel Media, GoTransit Media Group, Gumtree Media, GWI, IAS Integral Ad Science, Insticator, JCDecaux, LinkedIn, Mamamia, Meta, Moove Media, Motio, News Corp Australia, Nexxen, oOh!, Pinterest, QMS, Quantcast, Reddit, SCA, Scentre Group Brandspace, Snap, Sports Entertainment Network, Spotify, StackAdapt, Taboola, TikTok For Business, Tonic Media Network, Val Morgan, and Weatherzone.

IMAA industry body partners include Boomtown, Commercial Radio & Audio, Outdoor Media Association, ThinkTV, and Think News Brands.