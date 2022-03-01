IMAA Launches Diversity Council To Take D&I From Niche To Normal!

B&T Magazine
Edited by B&T Magazine
The Independent Media Agencies of Australia (IMAA), the national, not-for-profit industry association for the independent media agency industry has announced the launch of its Diversity Council.

The council is designed to educate, and empower member agencies on the value of embracing a diverse and inclusive workplace.

The new Diversity Council will be Chaired by The Media Store Chief Operating Officer and IMAA Board Member, Jacquie Alley and will facilitate resources, training, and other initiatives for members, leadership training on the value of D&I, and provide a platform for support and collaboration between members.

The four key pillars of the Diversity Council are: cultural diversity, age, and gender, LGBTQI+, and ability and accessibility, with the goal of providing education, agency engagement and to increase employee satisfaction of being valued and treated fairly regardless of age, cultural background, sexual orientation, gender, or disability.

IMAA Diversity Council Chair, Jacquie Alley, said: “Diversity & Inclusion is a deeply personal and emotive workplace topic. Our goal as the IMAA Diversity Council is to be respectful of this and to provide resources, training, and events to cater for member agencies, wherever they are on the journey.

“Alongside ten committed colleagues, our mission is to demonstrate the value of embracing a diverse and inclusive workplace with the goal of taking D&I from niche to normal within IMAA agencies. Ideally, over time, there is no need for such a Council as our industry embraces its wonderful differences, bound together by common goals.

“Indies are often known for their great cultures, so we have a solid foundation to build upon. We are excited to lead the way,”

The Diversity Council will be led by Alley alongside 10 industry representatives including: The Media Store’s Aliya Hasan, Half Dome’s Tom Curtain, AFFINITY’s Angela Smith, Impetus’s Janet Boey, Kaimera’s Stewart Gurney, MediaSmiths’ Angela Smith, In Marketing We Trust’s Selina Gough, Customedia’s Jacqui Ollevou, and the IMAA’s Sam Buchanan and Bec Coulson.

To kick off the Diversity Council, the IMAA has become a member of the Diversity Council of Australia, the independent not-for-profit peak body leading diversity and inclusion in the workplace, which has more than 1,000 corporate members.

To mark International Women’s Day on 8 March, IMAA will partner with JCDecaux to present an industry breakfast on 9 March featuring guest speaker Jelena Dokic, the former professional tennis player and author of Unbreakable.

imaa The Independent Media Agencies of Australia

