IMAA Indie Census: 80% Of Aussie Indies Now Full Service, 60% Predicting Growth In 2023
Eight in 10 independent media agencies now have full service, traditional and digital offerings and buying traditional media through digital pipes is on the rise, the new IMAA Indie Census for June 2023 has revealed.
Almost all (93 per cent) indie agencies are planning and buying traditional media via digital, including BVOD, digital out-of-home and digital radio, the report, which surveyed the Independent Media Agencies of Australia’s 160+ members, found.
The rise of digital buying and channels have seen agencies concerned about privacy legislation, with more than 85 per cent believing that the proposed privacy and data recommendations from the Government will impact the industry a lot/somewhat.
Despite Australia’s challenging economic conditions, more than 60 per cent of independent media agencies are growing in 2023, with the majority predicting growth of up to 25 per cent.
However, indie agencies are anticipating a softer second half of the year with 30 per cent predicting the ad market will decline by up to 10 per cent, and almost 20 per cent saying it would be flat. More than one quarter of agencies (28 per cent) said the ad market would grow by up to 10 per cent. Any growth would be driven by three factors: economic conditions, programmatic/digital platforms, and client confidence.
Cost of living is also a key concern among agencies, with around 95 per cent saying it concerned them a lot/somewhat.
Indie agencies have also embraced a flexible working environment for their staff, with almost 80 per cent offering a hybrid office and work from home model, and almost 10 per cent operating with a fully work from home model.
As well as offering flexibility, agencies have also introduced initiatives, such as extra leave and education, along with profit share, paid parental leave and a four-day working week, to attract and retain staff.
Agencies view sustainability as important, with more than 70 per cent saying it was extremely or somewhat important or a current initiative, with another 20 per cent prioritising sustainability as a future focus. And media owners’ sustainability credentials are increasingly important, with more than half (55 per cent) saying it will soon influence their buying decisions.
IMAA CEO, Sam Buchanan (lead image), said: “Our Indie Census showed that our members are still positive about growth this year, despite predicting a softer ad market. The most interesting story, however, is in the convergence of media agencies. It’s no longer a digital versus traditional industry, almost everyone is full-service and all planning and buying will be going through digital pipes. This means that traditional media companies will never have heard of some of their agencies in years to come – but they should.
“Our members have also demonstrated their ability to be agile, offering hybrid workplaces and industry-leading initiatives to attract and retain staff, plus lean into their values such as advocating for a sustainable ad supply chain.”
Part two of the Indie Census 2023, to be released soon, will delve into media channels and growth predictions.
Please login with linkedin to commentindependent media agencies
Latest News
dentsu WA Secures Thermomix Media Strategy, Planning & Buying
dentsu WA has won the media strategy, planning and buying accounts for Thermomix, parent company of The Mix Australia and New Zealand, following a competitive pitch. The Mix Australia is the largest independent distributor of Thermomix globally and has operated in Australia for over 22 years, and has grown from a single office in Perth […]
Is Meta’s New PR Approach To Deflect From The Sins Of The Past?
For most of the last ten years, Facebook has been like the annoying, drunk uncle you have to invite to a wedding but really don’t want. Sure, it helps us stay in touch with relatives all over the world, engage in local communities and sell our old junk. But it comes at the cost of a massive data mining exercise that, let's face it, is only moderately adept at serving us with easy visibility of the people we actually care about or advertising that actually interests us. Throw in scandals such as the Cambridge Analytica fiasco and numerous court cases about privacy failures and we have one of the most used and least liked services in the world.
M&C Saatchi Global CEO Moray MacLennan To Retire
The Board of M&C Saatchi has announced that Moray MacLennan has informed the company of his intention to retire from his role of chief executive officer of the company. The company and MacLennan have agreed that this change will take effect as of 30 September 2023. The Board will initiate a comprehensive formal executive search […]
HSBC Partners With Concrete Playground On Suite Of International Travel Guides
After a tumultuous few years, international travel is back on the cards for many Australians in 2023. According to Concrete Playground’s 2022 Travel Survey, 96 per cent of respondents intend to travel abroad this year, with Western Europe marked as the number one destination. To help readers make the most of their impending travel plans, […]
Stan Grant To Permanently Step Down From Q&A, Patricia Karvelas To Replace
With its ratings in the doldrums, surely Q+A could do we some Daryl Somers or Denise 'Ding Dong' Drysdale.
Sunday TV Ratings: Poms Distraught As Ashes Is Rained Out
Aussie Ashes fans couldn't be more ecstatic watching eight hours of drizzly, inclement English weather last night.
“Won’t Be Happy Until We’re All Gay”: Rantings Of Angry Men Flipped For Barbie Marketing Posters
Desperate to see the Barbie movie but don't have a young niece to take? Just sneak in on your Oppenheimer ticket.
The Biggest Weekend In Cinema Since 2019! “Barbenheimer” Blows Up The Box Office
Westfield's parking goes to a next level of hell as Aussies flock to camp comedy Barbie & nuclear annihilation film.
ABC Chair Ita Buttrose Apologises to Monarchist Group Over Controversial Coronation Coverage
Ita apologises to monarchists over the Coronation despite having her fingers crossed behind her back the entire time.
Snap Launches AI-Powered Anime Lens To Make Your Japanese Dreams Almost A Reality
Snap has launched a new generative AI lens called “Anime” for its users around the world. A “generative AI lens powered by machine learning,” the lens allows Snapchatters to create stylised images of themselves as anime characters. The lens will join the suit of AI tools available on Snapchat, including My AI, Snap’s AI-powered chatbot. […]
Vistar Media Grows APAC Advertiser Count By 300%
Programmatic Digital Out-of-Home (PDOOH) firm Vistar Media has grown its APAC advertiser count to 727 in the first half of this year, a 300 per cent increase compared to the same period last year. These brands ranged from Amazon, Volkswagen, MECCA, Bunnings, Levi’s and World Vision NZ. “We are thrilled and energised to continue building […]
Host/Havas Screws IKEA Australia’s Creative Away From CHEP
If there's one thing IKEA don't sell but should it's knee protectors for the 15-hours of carpet burn erecting the stuff.
The 2023 B&T Women In Media Shortlist HAS Landed
Behold, it's the cream of women working in adland. But you'll have to wait for awards night for the crème de la crème.
The Australian’s Website Moves Into Top 10 Rankings, The Only Site Behind A Hard Paywall
In arguably further bad news for a Yes Voice vote, The Australian has moved into the top 10 news website list.
The Idea Shed & Jacob’s Creek Kick Off For FIFA Women’s World Cup 2023
What better way to support the Women's World Cup than drinking copious amounts of wine & getting a neighbour complaint.
VB To Sell A Limited Run Of England Bitter In Aussie Bottle Shops
Got a sulking Pom in the office today following the Ashes loss? Make their day a whole lot worse with a VB.
Dentsu Study: Aussies Cutting Back On Travel, Booze, Insurance & Healthy Eating As Cost Of Living Bites
Dentsu study shows Aussies reeling under cost of living pressure. However, devon reporting no noticeable upswing.
Study: 96% Of Aussies To Watch Ads During The Women’s World Cup
Yes, B&T can be guilty at times of running some studies producing some iffy findings. This may well be one of them.
First Choice Liquor Unveils “That’s Why We’re Your First Choice” Via Indie Agency Bashful
B&T's reddened nose and cheeks are testament to our conviction to the First Choice Liquor brand.
Cartology Names Ebonie Newman As Group Lead – Channel Planning & Solutions
Ebonie Newman joins Woolworths' Cartology team. Refuses to be drawn on the ongoing Hass-Shepard avocado debate.
UM’s Annual Impact Day “Building a Better Future” Runs Across 50 Countries
No one loves an "agencies doing good" story like B&T. Not to say we don't accept those indulging in pure evil either.
QMS Launches New City Of Sydney Kiosks
QMS unveils its latest City Of Sydney furniture range that its desperately hoping no one mistakes for a public lavatory.
NOVA Announces Changes To Its Programming Team
Think NOVA could play a bit more Elton or Whitney? These appear to be the people you need to write an angry letter to.
Twitter Begins Rebrand To “X”
Thought Bud Light owned the marketing f@ck-up of 2023 space? Elon set to give it a red hot shake with Twitter rebrand.
Seven’s Sunrise Says Goodbye Sydney CBD, Hello Eveleigh!
Eveleigh's air set to have the sweet smell of too much hairspray & industrial lip gloss, as the Sunrise team moves in.
The Voice’s No Campaign Blacklists The Guardian, Refuses To Answer Questions
The Guardian has been blacklisted by No campaigners. Promptly puts large poster of Karl Marx in reception to celebrate.
Thursday TV Ratings: Ashes Takes A Back Seat As The Matildas Pull Super-Duper 1.3M For Seven
The Matildas, the Ashes, Le Tour - it was a sports bonanza on the telly last night. And possible F-you to sports haters.
Time’s A Ticking! Get Your B&T Awards Entries In By Monday!
Thinking Barbie movie, Oppenheimer, cheeky brunch with friends this weekend? Cancel everything - B&T Awards due Monday!
The Perception of Value: Understanding the Strategic Shopper At The Online Retailer Conference
B&T reporting live from the Online Retailer Conference. That and being banned from the Mumbrella 360 conference.
Media Execs Gather For “Frank Conversation” On Diversity, Equity And Inclusion
It was a who's who of Australian media at this diversity roundtable. Evident by the BMWs clogging the car park.
Yahoo Names Tressie Lieberman As Global CMO
Yahoo names new global marketing chief whose first job is surely to explain what Yahoo even does.
Netflix Password Crackdown Adds Six Million Paid Subscribers
B&T could've headlined this story as "cheats never prosper". But then we realised we had enough shithouse headlines.
“Trumpism & Fear Mongering!” Furious Big W Customer Boycott Sees Controversial Kid’s Sex Manual Top Best Seller List
Don't know your corkscrew or pretzel dip from your muffuletta? This kid's sex manual is for you.
Big W Pulls Indigenous Voice Endorsement From In-Store Message
Is it B&T or has budget retailer Big W become a hotbed of social issues when it really should be selling plastic tubs?
Indie Creative Paper Moose Launches New Podcast The Mucky Middle
Indie creative agency Paper Moose has launched a podcast that sadly doesn't deal with the joy of mousse au chocolat.
Labor Considering Options To Protect ABC And SBS From Funding Cuts
In exciting news for great railway journeys & Adam Liaw cooking shows, Labor looking to shore up SBS taxpayer funding.