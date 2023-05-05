IMAA Calls For 35% Of Queensland Government Ad Spend To Go To Independent Media Agencies

The Independent Media Association of Australia (IMAA), the national, not-for-profit industry association for the independent media agency industry, is calling for a mandated, minimum 35 per cent of the Queensland Government’s annual advertising spend by volume to go to Queensland independent media agencies.

The IMAA has opened discussions with the Queensland Government on how to continue to translate progressive policy and commitments to achieve positive outcomes for independent media agencies in the state, as a part of the broader small business community. A significant percentage of the IMAA member agencies are Queensland owned, operated, and based.

“Queensland has utilised a single, multinational media agency master contract for government media services for the past 15 years. There are some benefits in centralising service arrangements but there is a real question on whether this is the best arrangement for Queensland, and whether modest reforms to government contracting could also benefit the local economy,” IMAA CEO, Sam Buchanan, said.

“The Government has made it clear that small business is critical to the economy and the Minister for Small Business, Dianne Farmer MP, is making positive progress on 34 key, related election commitments. Our proposition for a mandated, minimum 35 per cent of government advertising for Queensland independent media agencies supports the 2020 election commitments and is good for the local economy.

“We’ve had a positive start with the Palaszczuk Government and look forward to working together, further, in delivering meaningful policy reform and better outcomes for Queensland.” Alongside the IMAA’s commitment to supporting local and independent businesses, the industry body has led three initiatives to build a better community and a progressive Australia in diversity and inclusion, environmental sustainability, and reconciliation.

It has launched a mentoring program for emerging female leaders, fostered carbon-neutrality, implemented Clean Up Australia working groups in every capital city, and ratified its Reconciliation Action Plan, including supporting First Nations charity, Kings Narrative.