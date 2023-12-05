IMAA Announces New Board For 2024

IMAA Announces New Board For 2024
Independent Media Agencies of Australia (IMAA), the national, not-for-profit industry association for the independent media agency industry, today announced a new Board of Directors and a changing of the guard as the industry body enters its fourth year.

Lead Image: 2023 Leadership Team

The IMAA was founded in 2020 by five independent media agency directors including Nick Behr, Dominic Pearman and Darren McKenzie. The trio will step down from their director roles at the end of 2023 to make way for a refreshed Board.

Existing Board members Jacquie Alley (The Media Store Chief Operating Officer), as Chair, and Stephen Fagan (Media Republic Director) as Treasurer, will be joined by Phil McDonald (BCM Group Managing Director), Melissa Roberts (The Advertising Room CEO) and Angela Smith (AFFINITY Chief Brand Officer), voted in by members at the IMAA Annual General Meeting this month.

“It is impossible to overestimate the impact that Dom, Nick, and Darren have had on the IMAA. From the inception of an idea to create an industry body that represents the independent media agency sector, to what has become an incredible collective voice and positive impact in the industry with more than 160 members. A myriad of industry-leading initiatives has not only shaped but significantly enhanced our professional landscape. We would like to express our profound gratitude for the vision and enduring impact of Dom, Nick, and Darren in the governance and performance of the IMAA to date. They have led with integrity, courage, diligence, and humour, and we look forward to their continued presence as active members of the IMAA (and personal lifelong friends),” Alley said.

“I would also like to warmly welcome Melissa, Angela, and Phil to the Board as we prepare for another big year for the indies”.

“I believe we made a significant impact to many independent agencies over the last four years. I am wholly confident that this legacy of positive change will be upheld by the new board. We leave the IMAA in good hands,” said Kaimera CEO, Nick Behr.

“It’s been incredibly satisfying to see the IMAA take flight over the past four years and to see the independent media agency sector become a strong and united force in our industry, particularly as brands see the value in working with indies. I’ve thoroughly enjoyed helping to steer the IMAA and I look forward to watching its ongoing success,” said Pearman Media managing director, Dominic Pearman.

“It’s been an amazing four years being part of the founding members of the IMAA, to see it flourish and attract indie members from all over the country. We know the independent media agency voice is stronger as one – and it is also louder and more impactful. Thanks to all the IMAA members for making this organisation what it is and to our valued media partners for their support,” said McKenzie Partners CEO, Darren McKenzie.




