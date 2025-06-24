IMAA Announces 2025 Group Deals With “Significant Savings” For Members

The Independent Media Agencies of Australia (IMAA), Australia’s national industry body representing independent media agencies, has announced the latest group deals for its members, offering savings on a raft of essential industry tools and services – from insurance to optimisation.
The IMAA has renegotiated many of its long-standing group deals, along with several new deals, brokered with providers including business optimisation agency, Axela, creative optimisation tool, Creatalytics, media recruitment agency, MAARS and digital talent solutions agency, UGP.
IMAA members will also continue to benefit from major deals secured with national insurance provider, Maple Insurance, in 2023, for reduced premiums on a range of insurance products including professional indemnity, public and product liability, media liability, cyber liability, loss of revenue, office insurance, directors and management liability and business travel, along with its world-first trade credit insurance group deal, announced in 2021, protecting agencies from bad debts.
This year’s 38 IMAA exclusive group deals include:
- Analytic Edge – real-time marketing analytics solutions
- Audio Net – commercial audio verification
- Axela – streamlining businesses with monday.com solutions
- Canda – IT solutions provider
- Capcha – research and marketing
- Creatalytics – optimise before spending a cent
- Criteo – customer acquisition and retention commerce media platform
- Cuppa – demand masterclasses, expert discussions and unique experiences
- Domo – cloud software
- Dotgap – media agency recruitment
- Flaunt Talent – entry-level recruitment and coaching
- Fonto – research and insights
- Funnel – marketing data intelligence and measurement platform
- GfK – radio ratings measurement
- Guideline SMI – advertising expenditure data
- Holistic Analytics – attribution and marketing mix modelling
- Human Kind Collective – HR consultancy
- Integral Ad Science – ad verification and contextual targeting
- Indeed – recruitment services
- I Am Mentally Fit – proactive and preventative mental health training
- MAARS – recruitment services
- Maple Insurance & Risk – general insurance and risk advisory
- Marquee – material instruction and ad file delivery platform
- Max Dragon – AI and media and entertainment technology
- More Than Data (MTD) – proving media impact with confidence
- Neuroconsulting Australia – research and marketing
- Nielsen – data and research
- On Device Research – independent brand lift measurement
- Prophet – real-time decision intelligence platform providing daily commercial-mix-modelling
- Roy Morgan – research and insights
- Rubii – real-time performance monitoring and reporting visualisation platform
- Shirofune – AI ad management platform
- StackMarks – insights and measurement
- The Right Customer – targeting and acquiring high-value customers
- Uncommonly Good People (UGP) – APAC and offshore digital hiring experts
- Visuo – AI-driven personalised video experiences
- WildJar – call tracking software
Maple Insurance & Risk Director, Adam Sulway, said: “Independent media agencies today are facing more complexity, compliance requirements and challenges that require increased resilience to realise their goals and ambitions. Maple’s exclusive offer for IMAA members, giving them significantly discounted insurance premiums, aims to help indie media agencies meet these challenges with confidence. Each IMAA member that Maple has worked with over the years has greatly benefitted from reduced insurance costs and improved insurance and risk protection – we are proud to be continuing our commitment to the nation’s indie sector.”
IMAA CEO, Sam Buchanan, said the IMAA’s group deals program, now in its fourth year, had levelled the playing field for the independent media sector.
“Since 2021, we’ve continued to negotiate exclusive, market-leading deals for our members on critical products and services, all designed to help reduce the running costs of their agencies and allow them to compete more effectively – and it’s working,” he said.
“The latest phase of our group deals continues our commitment to offering significant value to our members across every aspect of their business. Our group deals initiative has been one of our greatest achievements as an organisation and continues to raise the bar of the indie sector nationally.”