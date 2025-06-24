IMAA Announces 2025 Group Deals With “Significant Savings” For Members

The Independent Media Agencies of Australia (IMAA), Australia’s national industry body representing independent media agencies, has announced the latest group deals for its members, offering savings on a raft of essential industry tools and services – from insurance to optimisation.

The IMAA has renegotiated many of its long-standing group deals, along with several new deals, brokered with providers including business optimisation agency, Axela, creative optimisation tool, Creatalytics, media recruitment agency, MAARS and digital talent solutions agency, UGP.

IMAA members will also continue to benefit from major deals secured with national insurance provider, Maple Insurance, in 2023, for reduced premiums on a range of insurance products including professional indemnity, public and product liability, media liability, cyber liability, loss of revenue, office insurance, directors and management liability and business travel, along with its world-first trade credit insurance group deal, announced in 2021, protecting agencies from bad debts.

This year’s 38 IMAA exclusive group deals include:

Analytic Edge – real-time marketing analytics solutions

Audio Net – commercial audio verification

Axela – streamlining businesses with monday.com solutions

Canda – IT solutions provider

Capcha – research and marketing

Creatalytics – optimise before spending a cent

Criteo – customer acquisition and retention commerce media platform

Cuppa – demand masterclasses, expert discussions and unique experiences

Domo – cloud software

Dotgap – media agency recruitment

Flaunt Talent – entry-level recruitment and coaching

Fonto – research and insights

Funnel – marketing data intelligence and measurement platform

GfK – radio ratings measurement

Guideline SMI – advertising expenditure data

Holistic Analytics – attribution and marketing mix modelling

Human Kind Collective – HR consultancy

Integral Ad Science – ad verification and contextual targeting

Indeed – recruitment services

I Am Mentally Fit – proactive and preventative mental health training

MAARS – recruitment services

Maple Insurance & Risk – general insurance and risk advisory

Marquee – material instruction and ad file delivery platform

Max Dragon – AI and media and entertainment technology

More Than Data (MTD) – proving media impact with confidence

Neuroconsulting Australia – research and marketing

Nielsen – data and research

On Device Research – independent brand lift measurement

Prophet – real-time decision intelligence platform providing daily commercial-mix-modelling

Roy Morgan – research and insights

Rubii – real-time performance monitoring and reporting visualisation platform

Shirofune – AI ad management platform

StackMarks – insights and measurement

The Right Customer – targeting and acquiring high-value customers

Uncommonly Good People (UGP) – APAC and offshore digital hiring experts

Visuo – AI-driven personalised video experiences

WildJar – call tracking software

Maple Insurance & Risk Director, Adam Sulway, said: “Independent media agencies today are facing more complexity, compliance requirements and challenges that require increased resilience to realise their goals and ambitions. Maple’s exclusive offer for IMAA members, giving them significantly discounted insurance premiums, aims to help indie media agencies meet these challenges with confidence. Each IMAA member that Maple has worked with over the years has greatly benefitted from reduced insurance costs and improved insurance and risk protection – we are proud to be continuing our commitment to the nation’s indie sector.”

IMAA CEO, Sam Buchanan, said the IMAA’s group deals program, now in its fourth year, had levelled the playing field for the independent media sector.

“Since 2021, we’ve continued to negotiate exclusive, market-leading deals for our members on critical products and services, all designed to help reduce the running costs of their agencies and allow them to compete more effectively – and it’s working,” he said.

“The latest phase of our group deals continues our commitment to offering significant value to our members across every aspect of their business. Our group deals initiative has been one of our greatest achievements as an organisation and continues to raise the bar of the indie sector nationally.”