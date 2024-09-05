IMAA Announces 2024-2025 Female Leaders of Tomorrow Programme & Opens Applications

The Independent Media Agencies of Australia (IMAA) has announced the launch of its second “Female Leaders of Tomorrow” programme, following the initiative’s first-year success.

The 2024-2025 programme will see a new group of up-and-coming women in the independent media agency industry matched with senior media experts for mentoring, leadership training, and advice.

“The Female Leaders of Tomorrow programme is one of the IMAA’s key initiatives to future-proof the Australian independent media industry. We have a wealth of emerging female talent across the indie sector, who are already making their mark on the industry, and we want to nurture this next generation,” said IMAA chair, Jacquie Alley.

“Last year’s programme was a huge success and we’ve seen the tangible flow-on effect, with many participants rising through the ranks and feeling more confident to take on bigger roles and challenges. The second intake of our programme is the next step in driving real industry change, bridging the gap in the representation of women, particularly in senior roles, and the substantial gender pay gap. We can’t wait to see the value this initiative offers to the next round of participants,” added Alley.

The selected mentees will participate in a six-month structured mentoring programme, including online and face-to-face sessions, along with training and meet-ups, designed to create a support network between senior staff and their mentees.

This year’s programme will run nationally, with mentoring opportunities available for participants in New South Wales, Queensland, Victoria and Western Australia.

More than 20 mentors will be announced in the coming weeks who will join the following industry leaders that have already signed onto the programme: Natalie Harvey, CEO, Mamamia, Antonell Doyle, commercial director at NOVA Entertainment Perth and Brisbane, Belinda Gruebner, chief marketing officer, Moose Toys and Kirrily Hirst, director of sales – agency & direct at GoTransit Media Group.

The upcoming programme follows the success of the inaugural “Female Leaders of Tomorrow” programme, which launched in August last year. 16 mentees were matched with top industry leaders, gaining valuable industry and personal insights, along with skills and professional networking opportunities.

Feedback from the pilot programme was resoundingly positive, with 100 per cent of mentees recording an uplift in both their leadership ability and confidence to actively apply their new leadership capabilities to their current roles.

The programme, which is spearheaded by the IMAA and WeGrow trainer and coach, Wendy Gower, is part of the IMAA’s commitment to driving equality in the independent media sector. It was launched to provide a real-world solution to the lack of women in senior leadership positions in the media industry.

“I am absolutely thrilled to be part of this year’s Female Leaders of Tomorrow programme. Across my career, I’ve had the benefit of learning from some truly incredible women in the media, who have shared their learnings, their stumbling blocks, and their secrets to success. These insights have helped shape my career and leadership style while demonstrating the importance of mentorship at all stages of the professional journey,” said Mamamia CEO and 2024-25 mentor, Natalie Harvey.

“The Female Leaders of Tomorrow programme has become a critical part of female-led professional development in the Australian media landscape – I applaud the IMAA for its efforts in providing this important mentoring opportunity,” added Harvey.

“The importance of mentoring and initiatives like the Female Leaders of Tomorrow programme cannot be underestimated. The feedback from the inaugural programme intake of mentors and mentees was overwhelming. All participants found the initiative immensely beneficial – for mentees, they were able to learn, one-on-one, from the women who have been before them, and the challenges and wins they’ve had along the way,” said WeGrow trainer and coach, Wendy Gower.

For the mentors, many thrived on being able to share their expertise and advice and to give back to an industry that has provided them with many professional opportunities. All the inaugural participants described the programme as life-changing – it’s high praise and proves that mentoring pays dividends, both personally and professionally”.

Applications are open today to women who are IMAA members, with a minimum of five years of experience in any independent media agency discipline. Applications will be open until 27 September, with this year’s programme set to kick off with networking events in Sydney, Melbourne, Brisbane and Perth during October and November.