IMAA Academy Launches New Regional101 Education Module

IMAA Academy Launches New Regional101 Education Module
B&T Magazine
Edited by B&T Magazine
    SHARE
    THIS



    IMAA has launched Regional101 – a deep-dive into the regional media landscape as part of its groundbreaking IMAA Academy education program.

    The e-learning module is the latest course in the IMAA Academy’s eight-part education program and is a collaboration between the association and Boomtown – a media collective designed to connect marketers and brands with regional audiences. The online course will provide participants with a detailed overview of regional media, including regional city profiles and audience metrics, including economic, industry, political, social and employment facts.

    The module highlights key regional areas, from Cairns to Canberra, Geelong to Hobart, before delving into advantages and considerations, five deep dives into category insights, when using regional media and how to plan, buy and book regional. The module explains regional media owners across channels, building a strategy for regional marketing and will also include a Regional101 glossary and toolkit, providing valuable resources and links to help agencies navigate the regional advertising landscape.

    Regional101 is the fourth platform-specific, online learning module created as part of the industry-first IMAA Academy. Launched in March this year, the academy aims to provide a comprehensive learning platform for the media industry, focused on exploring the foundations of Australian media.

    Boomtown chairman, Brian Gallagher, said: “Boomtown continues to enjoy a great working relationship with the IMAA and we jumped at the chance to further our partnership by participating in the IMAA Academy for regional media. “Complementing the other modules, Boomtown rounds out the story and reinforces that with a population in excess of 9.3 million people, regional Australia is a powerful marketplace for brands and businesses to reach.

    High return on investment and cost-effective access to all media platforms across the regions can’t be left out of the program or off advertisers’ media schedules! We congratulate the IMAA on the Academy initiative. It’s gratifying for us to know that the independent agency sector is investing heavily in the development and education of their people.”

    IMAA CEO, Sam Buchanan, said: “We’re excited to launch Regional101 – our latest e-learning module. Regional media buying is an important area of education for agencies and marketers nationwide as it’s still a highly untapped market where a third of our population lives. The Boomtown collective has been heavily pushing the regional agenda to brands and agencies because of the significant opportunities it presents.

    “Regional Australia is a powerhouse of the Australian economy, yet only 17 per cent of national media budgets are spent regionally.”

    The Regional101 module is designed to really hone in on the advantage of buying regionally – there’s less media ‘clutter’, cheaper rates and strong relationships between regional residents and their local media.

    “We hope the Regional101 module gives agencies the confidence and expertise to start adding regional media to their strategies. There is significant market share and growth to be had in the regional market, particularly for brands that invest in understanding the audience, pitch their creative specifically to regional audiences, and select the right channels and platforms to really resonate with regional audiences.”

    The IMAA Academy syllabus includes eight e-learning media course modules, rolled out every six weeks, along with videos and podcasts featuring industry leaders and channel specialists. Each of the modules is IMAA-certified, with participants receiving a course badge once they successfully complete an exam for each course.

    Additional courses including audio, publishing and news, and digital are set to come later this year. Participants can access the Regional 101 learning module via the IMAA Academy’s all-inclusive training package, which includes access to all media course modules and Business in a Box – a training subscription offering 21 additional courses – or via individual module sign-up.




    Please login with linkedin to comment

    Latest News

    Serious young judge sitting in the courtroom with a stern facial expression while holding out a gavel

      Get Your Entry Over The Line At The B&T Awards Live Judging Day!!!

      The B&T Awards are coming very, very soon. The entries are in, the shortlists are out.  But, there is one important step remaining — the Live Judging Day! On Wednesday 27 September, we’ll be holding the live judging for the finalists of all Agency of the Year categories, Marketing Team of the Year, Marketing Technology Company of […]

      ZHIK Appoints Resolution Digital As Its Digital Agency
      • Marketing

      ZHIK Appoints Resolution Digital As Its Digital Agency

      Performance-driven water sports brand ZHIK has appointed Resolution Digital as its full-service digital agency. Zhik pride themselves on pushing the boundaries to provide world class athletes, Olympic champions, and sailing enthusiasts with the best kit for the water. Outfitting the best sailors in the world, Zhik are known for challenging the status quo, identifying problems, […]

      Avid Collective Launches Avid Platform 2.0 Unlocking Effective Native Content At Scale
      • Marketing

      Avid Collective Launches Avid Platform 2.0 Unlocking Effective Native Content At Scale

      Avid Collective, Australia’s home of native content, today announces the launch of the Avid Platform 2.0. The Avid Platform 2.0 makes it easier for brands to better reach and engage Australian audiences through native content campaigns with more than 140 publishers including Daily Mail Australia, passion point publishers such as We Are Explorers and Mouths […]

      Monday TV Ratings: The Block Sees Off All Comers, As HYBPA? Cooks MKR In Battle Of The Acronyms
      • Media

      Monday TV Ratings: The Block Sees Off All Comers, As HYBPA? Cooks MKR In Battle Of The Acronyms

      Viewers preferred gags to gastronomy last night as 10’s Have You Been Paying Attention? pulled off a sneaky win over Seven’s MKR. The comedy show pulled 559,000 viewers according to OzTAM metro numbers, while the Manu-led foodie show could only do 534,000. However, no one could beat The Block for entertainment, it managed 634,000. Still […]

      Recommended

      by B&T Magazine

      B&T Magazine
      Scope3 Launches Universal Access To Adland Industry Emissions Data
      • Advertising

      Scope3 Launches Universal Access To Adland Industry Emissions Data

      Scope3 has launched universal access to the industry emissions data in its platform, providing greater visibility into the carbon footprint of the digital advertising ecosystem. The company said the launch represents a “significant departure” from the industry’s “fragmented approach to decarbonisation.” “The first step to tackling rising carbon emissions is ensuring the industry has access […]

      Black Friday Set To Break $7 Billion
      • Marketing

      Black Friday Set To Break $7 Billion

      The rising cost of living and declining consumer spending in key categories are not going to dampen Australians’ enthusiasm for Black Friday, with people expected to spend up big during this sales season according to new research from strategic insights consultancy Nature. More than 10 million Australians will reach for their credit cards and wallets […]

      Snap Inc. & News Corp Ink Deal To Launch Content On Snapchat
      • Media

      Snap Inc. & News Corp Ink Deal To Launch Content On Snapchat

      Snap Inc. announced a new content partnership with News Corp Australia to bring news.com.au and Vogue Australia to Snapchat. Australians will be able to enjoy the content on topics from general and celebrity news, to the latest fashion and lifestyle updates, all on Snapchat’s Stories tab. The Stories platform, where Snapchatters are informed and entertained […]

      WARC: Companies That Invest In Brand Awareness Perform Better On Digital Marketplaces
      • Media

      WARC: Companies That Invest In Brand Awareness Perform Better On Digital Marketplaces

      WARC in partnership with brand tracking company Tracksuit, and WARC sibling company Perpetua, provider of e-commerce advertising optimisation and intelligence, have today released new research into the role of brand in helping performance marketing work harder. The new study, ‘Growth Efficiency: Marketing’s Existential Metric’, based on an analysis of ads on Amazon, shows that building […]

      Bill McDonald To Replace Ray Hadley On Brisbane’s 4BC Mornings
      • Media

      Bill McDonald To Replace Ray Hadley On Brisbane’s 4BC Mornings

      Award-winning journalist and broadcaster Bill McDonald (lead image) has been named as the new host of 4BC Mornings, completing the live and local line up across the revamped station. With more than 35 years’ media experience across news and sport, including coverage of Commonwealth and Olympic Games, and a Clarion Award for his coverage of […]

      Why Businesses Are Renewing Their Focus On Customer Experience
      • Opinion

      Why Businesses Are Renewing Their Focus On Customer Experience

      In this guest post, Ashley Diffey (lead image), the VP sales APAC and Japan at Ping Identity, says as brands increasingly face issues with a customer’s loyalty, customer experience is increasingly coming back to the fore… In the recent full-year results season in Australia, one topic was repeatedly raised in presentation slide decks, speeches and […]

      Opinion

      by B&T Magazine

      B&T Magazine
      How To Select The Right Marketing Operations Partner
      • Opinion

      How To Select The Right Marketing Operations Partner

      In this guest post, Sara Brown (lead image), Australian business manager at n3 Hub, offers expert tips to choosing the right marketing operations partner… In today’s evolving economic landscape, where consumer preferences are shifting and technological innovations are reshaping methods of engagement, businesses must constantly refine their marketing strategies to remain competitive. One essential element […]

      Opinion

      by B&T Magazine

      B&T Magazine
      Quest Unveils “Quest Brings You Home” Via Weld Stories
      • Campaigns

      Quest Unveils “Quest Brings You Home” Via Weld Stories

      Quest Apartment Hotels (Quest), a leading Australian serviced apartment operator, has announced the official launch of its national TVC campaign titled “Quest Brings You Home”, featuring award-winning singer, songwriter, Holly Throsby’s rendition of the iconic Master Apprentice rock ballad, It’s Because I Love You. The campaign, via Weld Stories, showcases Quest’s commitment to providing uniquely […]

      Arid Zone Scoops Four Big Wins At Industry Awards Night
      • Marketing

      Arid Zone Scoops Four Big Wins At Industry Awards Night

      Arid Zone has won four categories at the 2023 Australasian Promotional Products Association (APPA) Awards Night held in Sydney last week for their collaboration with Coors (Good Drinks Australia), TCL (via Agency Clutch Media) and the Victorian Department of Education. Submissions in the Sustainable/Eco Friendly, Consumer Programs/Gift With Purchase and Event Merchandise categories were each […]

      100% Of Brandspace’s Network Is Now Available For Programmatic Transactions
      • Marketing

      100% Of Brandspace’s Network Is Now Available For Programmatic Transactions

      Scentre Group’s in-house media and advertising division, BrandSpace has refined its exclusive Screen network product suite to meet market demands. A primary focus of this work has been the advancement of its programmatic offering with 100 per cent of Scentre Group’s digital out of home network now enabled through this platform. This innovation and full-scale […]