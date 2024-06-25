Iknowho Insights: Salary Overtakes Workplace Culture As The Number One Priority

iknowho’s annual salary & market insights guide found a major shift for marketers when considering a new role, showing salary has overtaken workplace culture as the number one priority. iknowho also found a growing preference for workplaces that offer a source of community rather than just a space to complete tasks.

iknowho’s annual salary & market insights guide is a compilation of salary and market trends provided by data from over 430 respondents to the iknowho annual marketers survey and insights uncovered from hundreds of interviews between candidates and iknowho talent consultants over the past year.

“The supply & demand pendulum really shifted this year for senior marketers in response to the economic climate. Clients have their pick of top talent and are being more prescriptive on background and tenure. Generalist marketers are gaining more traction, with clients requesting a more wholistic 360 solution to build out their teams,” said Bec Godkin, senior talent partner.

“Across agency land, we have seen marginal increases in salary bands, but it has stabilised compared to the last few years,” said Sheryn Small, lead talent partner at iknowho. “With fewer opportunities available, candidates need to ensure they stand out from the competition. Agencies are looking for senior marketers who are hands-on, agile, have a breadth of experience, and most importantly, are strong commercially”.

Key findings from the guide include: