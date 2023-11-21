Ikea Trolls Balenciaga In HILARIOUS Towel Ad

Furniture king Ikea has ripped into high-fashion house Balenciaga in a hilarious social media post.

The response came out after the luxury fashion brand put out an advert for a towel skirt that cost $1,250.The skirt is unisex and has two buttons at the waistline and an adjustable belt with a buckle inside.

Always one to see an opportunity, Ikea in the UK quickly responded to the ad by showing off their other, more affordable option.

On their Instagram page, the furniture store posted a picture of their Vinarn Towel skirt for a much more affordable $30.50 (£16).

Social media was quick to response with many coming out in praise of Ikea.

“🤣🤣🤣🤣 Serving BALENCIKEA 🙌🙌🩷,” one user commentated. Whilst another said that the social media team is worthy of a raise.

A quick-witted user commented “IKEANCIAGA”.

Well done Ikea! A masterclass in reactive marketing.