Iion Welcomes Rupert Pay To Spearhead APAC Growth

iion, the unified game advertising platform, has announced Rupert Pay’s appointment as Head of Advertiser Sales for the Asia-Pacific (APAC) region.

This strategic hire highlights iion’s commitment to accelerating growth and expanding its presence in the APAC gaming market. This region is home to approximately 1.5 billion gamers, which makes up close to half of the global gaming population.

With 25 years of digital expertise encompassing creative and media agencies, adtech, and data roles, Pay also brings significant AI experience to the table. He has held prominent APAC leadership positions at Blis and Bonzai and played an instrumental role in scaling the mobile channel at InMobi. His extensive background uniquely positions him to guide brands through the intricacies of full-funnel gaming campaigns.

“We are thrilled to welcome someone of Rupert’s calibre to our team. His extensive expertise in digital media and innovative thinking will be pivotal as we elevate game advertising as an essential, immersive digital experience for brands,” said Yun Yip, chief commercial officer of iion. “We are confident that Rupert’s joining will further enhance our ability to deliver tangible outcomes for brands and agencies, connecting them with the region’s gaming audience in innovative and impactful ways.”

Three key pillars drive the game tech company’s commitment to achieving game advertising excellence:

Audience: iion’s immersiion platform uses advanced contextual targeting to reach the expansive audiences across all IAB-defined gaming environments, ensuring advertising messages resonate with the right gamers at the right time.

Attention: Gaming environments offer superior attention metrics compared to other digital channels. iion’s platform, integrated with Amplified Intelligence, provides real-time insights into audience engagement, ensuring campaigns are not just seen but remembered. iion delivers ads that blend seamlessly with gameplay, capturing and sustaining audience attention unmatched by traditional media channels.

Impact: iion’s in-platform rich media builder, alongside comprehensive analytics and measurement tools, enable brands to tailor bespoke ad units. It also allows them to track key performance metrics in real-time. This data-driven approach ensures campaigns deliver tangible outcomes and provide advanced insights for current and future marketing efforts.

“The huge audience numbers in gaming are unquestionable, so bridging the gap between these numbers and the relatively low current ad spends is a matter of when, not if. Where iion can add significant value to our brand and agency partners is by helping them understand how gaming fits within an omnichannel view of their audience and the wider media mix, while providing them with an easier path to access. I look forward to working closely with Yun and the wider iion team to grow this essential

channel and scale iion in the process,” said Pay.

iion’s expansion in the APAC region under Rupert Pay’s leadership is set to capitalise on the growing need for robust and impactful game advertising services, offering forward-thinking solutions that speak directly to the gaming community.