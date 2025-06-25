IHAC Evolution Summit Returns For 2025 Celebrating A New Chapter For In-House Agencies

Australia’s premier event for in-house and hybrid agency teams, the IHAC Evolution Summit, is returning to Sydney on Tuesday, September 16, 2025 at The Grounds of Alexandria.

Now in its third year, the summit which is run by the In-House Agency Council (IHAC), brings together APAC’s most progressive in-house and hybrid agency members for a full day of discussion, inspiration and connection. The 2025 edition will spotlight the latest thinking on team structure, creative operations and technology integration – all underpinned by real-world insights from across the IHAC community.

Chris Maxwell, executive chairman of IHAC and CEO of -lution, said: “This is a moment to reflect on how far the in-house movement has come in a short space of time – and look to the ever-evolving opportunities that lie ahead. From team design to tech integration and creative leadership, the summit will tackle the issues that matter most to modern marketing teams.”

This year’s program features eight engaging sessions, including a headline international keynote (to be announced soon), alongside expert panels and peer-led discussions designed to offer practical strategies and bold new thinking. A dedicated networking session will also give attendees the opportunity to build meaningful connections and spark future collaborations.

Among the confirmed speakers is Ange Greenwood from Youi, representing the reigning In-House Agency of the Year and recently named one of Australia’s top 10 CMOs. Mike Worden, Partner and Chief Media Officer at -lution, will lead a session focused on the shifting media landscape. And fresh from a Grand Prix win at Cannes, Telstra’s Head of Creative Excellence Anna Jackson will join Uber’s Global Creative Director for APAC, Adam Ledbury, to lead the highly anticipated Creative Excellence session – delivering world-class insights directly from the global stage. Additional speakers and the full keynote reveal will be announced in the coming weeks.

Abby Blackmore, head of IHAC, said: “The Evolution Summit has become a keystone event for this part of the industry, providing pioneering leaders the opportunity to step back, learn from one another and share their experiences. Having just returned from the ANA In-House Agency Conference in the US, I’m more convinced than ever that Australia is not just keeping pace – we’re leading the charge globally.”

Speakers and keynote sessions will be announced in the lead-up to the event. Spaces are limited, so IHAC members are encouraged to book early to secure their place.