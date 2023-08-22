Ignite Talks Return To Sydney This September

Ignite Talks Sydney, the one-of-a-kind event featuring a series of dynamic and fast-paced presentations, is set to return to the Oxford Art Factory on 19 September 2023. On hiatus since Covid, Ignite Talks Sydney’s welcome return reconnects the city’s after work audiences with creative and passionate speakers who share their ideas, stories, and expertise in a concise and impactful format.

There is one rule at Ignite – enlighten us but make it quick.

This fast-paced format sets Ignite Talks Sydney apart from traditional speaking events. It’s like a night at improv or an open mic comedy night – but with specific rules that keeps the audience entertained and the speakers on their toes. Each of the 15 speakers can choose their own topic but they only have five minutes to tell their story, with precisely 20 slides automatically advanced every 15 seconds.

This rapid-fire format means that the speaker needs an expert level understanding of their topic. As Einstein said, “If you can’t explain it simply, you don’t understand it well enough.”

Showrunners, Dennis Spring, Gavin Heaton, and Michael Kordahi, said Ignite Talks Sydney is being relaunched as a unique opportunity for passionate individuals to share their ideas, inspire others, and foster a sense of community.

“We are thrilled to bring Ignite back to the vibrant city of Sydney,” said Michael Kordahi. “Ignite Talks Sydney has always been a celebration of powerful storytelling. And it is the perfect team building event – easy to get to, entertaining and inspiring. Bring your teams. Bring your leaders. All are welcome.”

In the past, Ignite Talks Sydney has covered everything from technology to arts, science to personal stories – and this year’s event is no different.

“In just a single evening, you’ll witness an explosion of ideas and stories that will challenge your perspectives, ignite your curiosity, and connect you with a vibrant community of like-minded individuals”, says Gavin Heaton. “It’s an experience like no other, where brevity meets brilliance, and inspiration meets innovation.”

“We are bringing Ignite Talks Sydney back to its ancestral home at the Oxford Art Factory, known for its electric atmosphere and commitment to live events,” said Dennis Spring. “There have been many great talks and surprising moments at Ignite Talks – and it’s this sense of optimism we’d like to reignite. What better way to greet the future than with fresh perspectives and a compelling story. Ignite Talks Sydney is an event not to be missed.”

Some already announced talks include:

Reservoir Squads: you want better teams, believe it or not, Tarantino has the answer.

Have big goals at work? Big audacious goals or micro-pivots? Is your ability to pivot just as important as your goal?

How a game show from the 1970’s can reveal whether you’re a proper critical thinker or just some crackpot who only seeks to confirm their beliefs.

Should kids be taught poker in school – the answer is yes, find out why.

We even have a speaker who puts the case forward for loving the nanny state.

We run towards happiness but when fear strikes, we run the other way, find out how an intimacy with fear can save your sanity.

Walk like a beauty queen: mindset and life lessons learned from a pageant contestant.

For more information and to purchase tickets, please visit: ignitetalks.com.au