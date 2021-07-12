IGEA & Creative Victoria Appoint Double Jump As PR Agency

PR Agency Double Jump has landed two new clients. Double Jump has been appointed by the Interactive Game & Entertainment Association (IGEA) and also by Creative Victoria.

Double Jump is now set to manage the international PR for Melbourne International Games Week (MIGW) for Creative Victoria.

The PR Agency will also be working with the video game industry association IGEA.

MIGW is a digital games celebration and features online conferences, events and activities for the games industry, enthusiasts, general public and educators.

This games week marks its 6th year in Melbourne and the event will feature favourites like Game Connect Asia Pacific (GCAP), High Score and the Australian Game Developer Awards through to the new GCAP Invest.

The international games week runs from 2 to 10 October.

Double Jump, GM Travis Plane, said: “It’s an honour to be the agency of choice for the ANZ video game industry body, as well as a government entity that strongly supports video game development in Australia.”

The event is open to everyone.