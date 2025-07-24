If You’re Not Planning For Holiday Peak Season Yet, You’re Already Behind

As economic pressures shift consumer behaviour the most successful brands will be those that build momentum early, lean into cultural relevance, and meet audiences where commerce and discovery are already converging, explains Ted Shelton, head of commerce, TikTok AUNZ.

Have a quick look at your marketing calendar – does this week’s note include preparing for the peak season at the end of the year?

In the current economic climate the peak season shopping period – Black Friday, Cyber Monday, Christmas and the rest – is going to be more make or break than usual for many businesses.

It’s tempting to treat it like a sprint – after all you just need to come up with a decent discount and people will flock to you, right?

That strategy may have worked a few years ago when the sales season was less competitive, but nearly every brand is now involved in some way and the playbook has changed dramatically. Peak season is no longer something you just turn on. It’s now become an entrenched habit and is something you need to consciously build towards.

And for the best results, that build should start now.

All the data shows consumer intent is no longer confined to November. Searches related to Black Friday on TikTok are up 240%1 year-on-year – and they’re starting as early as October. What used to be a short burst is now a multi-month journey.

The question is: will your brand be in the conversation when consumers start their journey?

The brands that are most likely to be in the consideration set will be those which have built recognition, relevance and resonance – especially in the channels where discovery happens naturally.

That means starting in July, not September. And it means understanding the seismic shifts that have occurred in consumer behaviour now that where they consume media is also where commerce happens. In other words, people are shopping in the places they like to spend the most time.

There’s been a big shift in how Australians use platforms. People aren’t just being entertained; they’re actively discovering. One in four users search within seconds of opening TikTok2 and over 3.2 billion daily searches are happening on our site alone3.

That is a massive change in user behaviour and one that needs serious thought from any marketer looking to get their product in front of an audience.

These behaviours aren’t passive media consumption, they’re commercial intent wrapped in culture and curiosity. It’s not just online shopping either – these discoveries are driving people into bricks and mortar outlets to pick up the things they are finding.

Fashion is an obvious area for search and inspiration – in fact 48% of TikTok users use the platform to look for inspiration4. Cotton On achieved a record amount of traffic to site, up 500% YoY with revenue attributed to social from that up 120%.

But the impact wasn’t limited to the digital shopfront, and staff saw this play out in-store. Shoppers came in, phones in hand, showing TikTok videos of what they wanted. Not just inspired, but already decided and those outfits flew off the racks there and then.

It’s a striking reminder that the line between online and offline, between content and commerce, is gone. These discoveries didn’t just build awareness – they triggered foot traffic.

So how should marketers respond? Start with three simple moves:

1. Start early to build equity

If you’re relying on last-minute performance campaigns to save your quarter, you’re too late. The brands that see success in Q4 have already seeded awareness and brand trust long before the buying window opens. Think beyond ROAS and toward long-term relevance.

2. Go where discovery happens

Media channels aren’t just distribution pipes anymore – they’re search engines, trend incubators and shopfronts all at once. They’re where people go to get inspired. And increasingly, they’re where those inspirations turn into action across categories and increasingly across international borders.

3. Make creative at scale doable

Quality content doesn’t have to be hard or expensive and you don’t necessarily need to start from scratch. Brands are successfully scaling with repurposed stills, creator collabs and simple organic tests. One client recently described TikTok as “television on your phone” – but unlike traditional TV, it rewards volume, experimentation and iteration. Don’t aim for perfection. Aim to show up consistently and culturally.

Q4 used to be a local game of retail calendar timing, but in 2025, it’s part of a bigger, faster-moving attention economy. An economy which spans borders, touchpoints and behaviours.

Waiting for the green shoots of spring to show up is no longer a strategy. If you want to drive sales then, you need to build your presence now.