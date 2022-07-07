Identity Communications Announces Kimberly Stafford As Business Director

UM’s multicultural marketing agency, Identity Communications, today announces the appointment of Kimberly Stafford (pictured, right) to the newly created role of Business Director to co-lead the agency alongside strategist Thang Ngo (pictured, left).

Anathea Ruys, CEO UM Australia, said Identity is now Australia’s largest and fastest growing multicultural marketing agency and it was imperative its team had the unique marketing techniques required to engage with Australia’s burgeoning ethnic population.

Ruys said: “Over nine years ago UM had the foresight to establish Identity, now with more than 50 per cent of Australia’s population with an ethnic background, reaching this audience has never been more imperative. We are delighted we already had the talent within UM and Kimberly can transfer her specialist skills to engage with this important demographic.”

Stafford’s appointment follows an unprecedented period of agency growth fuelled by the rapid increase in Australia’s multi-cultural population demographic, with the agency adding a mix of organic growth and a raft of new client wins to its client roster, including Australian Government, NSW Government, Sydney Water, SunRice and Cancer Institute NSW.

In her new role, Stafford is charged with managing and growing the business and its team, while Ngo will focus on building Identity’s strategy, product and consultancy offering.

Ngo said he was delighted to partner with such a highly regarded and experienced media and digital craft industry leader with more than two decades of expertise in strategic media investment, implementation and client advice.

Ngo said: “Kimberly’s appointment is fantastic news for both Identity and its clients. We are at a pivotal point in Australia’s population history with the data from the nation’s 2021 Census showing more than half of us were born overseas or have a parent born overseas.

“That’s a timely reminder for marketers to capitalise on this demography and equip their marketing with robust tools and tactics from insights, strategy, channel strategy, non-media channel strategy and translation in order to reach and engage all Australians.

“Implementing marketing tools to cater for this evolving demography can be quite straightforward and accessible and doesn’t require a major overhaul of your marketing department,” he added.

“This is what Identity does best and having Kimberly by my side will ensure Identity has the skills and capabilities to innovate and develop our offering, and find growth opportunities for our clients through innovation and data-led execution,” he concluded.

Previously at UM Australia for more than 15 years, in both group investment director and group director roles, Stafford gained valuable B2C and B2B experience across many industry verticals including finance, computer & hardware devices, entertainment, travel, food and beverage and telco.

Known for her of hands-on leadership style, business acumen and with a history of driving effective planning, optimising media investment, operational excellence and commercial growth, Stafford leads by example – collaborating closely with brand teams, agency partners and senior stakeholders to inspire great work.

Newly appointed business director Kimberly Stafford said: “I am looking forward to bringing my media and investment expertise into the burgeoning field of multicultural marketing with clients now requiring more insights, tools and strategy specialists due to Australia’s rapidly developing diverse consumer demography.

“This is an exciting time to be in media and I can’t wait to join Thang and the very talented Identity team to drive commercial growth for our business and client base.

“I am also delighted I can use the high-performance team culture nurtured and learned at UM and transfer these vital people management skills across to its sister brand, Identity,” she concluded

Stafford joins Identity in early July. A replacement for her role at UM will be announced in due course.