ICON And Xenai Digital Forge Partnership For Next-Gen Digital Transformation Solutions

ICON and Xenai Digital are excited to announce a strategic partnership that combines expertise in Salesforce, CX, UX, UI, AI design, and open-source technologies such as Drupal and GovCMS. The collaboration provides clients with end-to-end service design and technology upgrades, ensuring cutting-edge solutions tailored to their needs.

The combined offer of the two agencies provides a unified approach to service design and technology change, addressing all aspects of digital transformation needs across the marketing ecosystem.

“Australian businesses and government departments need robust, flexible, and scalable solutions to meet client’s evolving needs. Our partnership utilises the power of Salesforce, Drupal, and GovCMS to deliver customised content, targeted communications, and best-in-class user experiences. We’re excited to partner with Xenai Digital to expand our client service offering,” said Chris Dodds, ICON co-founder.

Headquartered in Melbourne with offices nationally, ICON specialises in end-to-end user engagement, design, content strategy, and development with deep expertise in Drupal and GovMCS SaaS/PaaS. ICON extends engagements via its in-house brand, PR and communications, behaviour change, and media training capabilities for end-to-end creative communications campaigns.

Australian agency Xenai Digital provides solutions to accelerate the path to value from Salesforce adoption, enabling clients to fully leverage their data and technology investments to demonstrate ROI. With a strong focus on customer experience (CX) automation, the team is passionate about driving growth and engagement with unmatched efficiency, delivering exceptional value, and maximising tangible business returns.

The partnership leverages the best of both worlds – Xenai Digital’s Salesforce mastery and ICON’s extensive capabilities in experience design and open-source solutions.