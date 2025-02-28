ICON Agency Wins PR Work For Melbourne International Flower & Garden Show

ICON Agency (ICON) has been appointed as the public relations agency for the Melbourne International Flower and Garden Show by IMG, following a competitive pitch process.

ICON said it was chosen for its fresh approach to delivering media relations and influencer engagement for the show. The agency will lead publicity efforts to build excitement for the 2025 Show, which returns to Carlton Gardens and the Royal Exhibition Building from 26 to 30 March.

As the biggest horticultural event in the Southern Hemisphere, the Show attracts thousands of visitors each year, celebrating the best in garden design, floral artistry, and sustainable practices.

Joanne Painter, group managing director at ICON, said the team is delighted to work with IMG on Australia’s leading garden and floral event:

“We’re very excited to work with IMG to bring the Melbourne International Flower and Garden Show to life through powerful storytelling. This iconic Melbourne event is all about creativity, sustainability, and the beauty of nature – themes that Australians love. Our focus on earned media and influencer engagement will help make 2025 the most exciting Show yet.”

The 2025 Show will feature Show Gardens, floral installations, interactive workshops, and new experiences like the Bloom Room and extended Gardens by Twilight. With a focus on sustainability and hands-on learning, the event is set to attract garden lovers, families, and design enthusiasts alike. Attendees will also have the opportunity to explore the latest gardening trends, shop from leading exhibitors, and gain insights from industry experts.

Allie Natoli, marketing director at IMG, said:

“ICON’s enthusiasm, fresh thinking, and understanding of our diverse audience made them the perfect fit as our agency partner. Their vision for the Melbourne International Flower and Garden Show aligns with our goal to make 2025 the most inspiring and spectacular Show yet.”

ICON’s efforts will highlight key attractions and engage leading media, influencers, and content creators to extend the Show’s reach. The agency will also work closely with event partners and exhibitors to generate excitement and encourage ticket sales.