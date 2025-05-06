MarketingNewsletter

ICON Agency Runs Away With PR Account For IMG’s Marathon Events

Following a record-breaking Melbourne International Flower and Garden Show earlier this year, award-winning integrated communications agency, ICON, has been appointed the PR partner for IMG’s suite of running events in 2025.

These events include the Great Ocean Road Running Festival and the Nike Melbourne Marathon Festival, part of IMG Events, with both appointments effective immediately.

ICON recently managed the PR for the Melbourne International Flower and Garden Show by IMG, which resulted in significant media relations and influencer engagement results for the biggest horticultural event in the Southern Hemisphere. The PR-led program, alongside wider marketing communications activity, helped to generate the highest record of event attendance in more than 20 years.

Joanne Painter, Group Managing Director at ICON, said the team is delighted to extend the opportunity to work with IMG Events on its next calendar of key community running events, with big ambitions for the upcoming marathon events.

“Working with Allie and the team at IMG to bring the Melbourne International Flower and Garden Show to life was a real joy for the agency, so we are so excited to build on this work for the Great Ocean Road Running Festival and the Nike Melbourne Marathon Festival. Suffice to say, there’s many excited – and aspiring – runners in our team, who are just itching to run at these campaigns”.

“ICON wowed us from the beginning of the relationship with record-breaking results for our most recent event in Melbourne, so this felt like a natural extension for us to parlay into our running events this year. Like their vision for the Melbourne International Flower and Garden Show, we are excited to take our running events to the next level,” said Allie Natoli, marketing director at IMG.

The Great Ocean Road Running Festival takes place from 17-18 May 2025, while the Nike Melbourne Marathon Festival takes place in October later this year.

