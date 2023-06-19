Icon Agency Doubles Down On Tech Communications Expertise By Creating New Senior Roles

Icon Agency Doubles Down On Tech Communications Expertise By Creating New Senior Roles
B&T Magazine
Edited by B&T Magazine
    Icon Agency has boosted its senior leadership team promoting David Radestock to the newly created role of executive director of communications and promoting Carly Vale as the agency’s new business operations director.

    Formerly director of technology, Radestock’s promotion to executive director sees him lead Icon’s Communications department and its impressive roster of tech clients spearheaded by Slack, Salesforce, and Schneider Electric.

    Icon Agency, managing director, Joanne Painter said Radestock was a perfect fit to lead the Communications team, bringing experience across sectors and communications disciplines via his work with major brands, including Microsoft, American Express, Lenovo, Twitter and Commonwealth Bank.

    Painter said: “Since joining Icon earlier this year, Radestock quickly earned the trust and respect of the entire agency. His passion and expertise have been clear from day one and ultimately he was an obvious choice to take on this critical leadership role.”

    Radestock, said: “This is a fantastic opportunity to build on Icon’s proud record over the past two decades and deliver best-in-class, differentiated work for the best organisations in Australia and worldwide. I’m proud to do so alongside a passionate, talented and supportive team, and I can’t wait to get started”.

    Carly Vale joined Icon in February 2022 as a senior program director. In her new position as business operations director, she will work closely with agency leadership seeking opportunities for transformational change; designing and implementing integrated systems to ensure the agency can continue producing exceptional client work.

    Vale, said: “Icon has expanded very quickly in the last few years, and this rapid growth demands organisational change to enable our team to take advantage of the ever-changing business landscape and produce best-in-class client work. I’m excited to work alongside Joanne, Radestock, and Icon’s SLT to keep moving the business forward and preparing it for the future,” she said.

    Painter said Carly’s promotion followed her leadership on several successful projects and her new role addressed the agency’s need for superb organisational structure to support its growing team and client roster.

    “This new role is recognition of the fantastic work Carly continues to do and the great ideas and plans she has for the agency’s future. Her tireless work allows the rest of the agency to integrate seamlessly, delivering high-quality work for our clients. She is the agency’s backbone supporting all our teams across four States.”

    A successful half-decade has seen Icon more than double in size whilst expanding into Sydney, Canberra, and Brisbane. This growth is backed by widespread industry recognition as one of Australia’s leading award-winning agencies in 2021/22.

