Icon Agency Amplifies Digital Capabilities With Key Appointments

Icon Agency has announced three senior appointments, strengthening the agency’s Canberra presence and bolstering its digital capabilities.

The expansion furthers the agency’s mission to remain at the forefront of the web and service design space, meeting the needs of government and enterprise clients alike.

The most significant move supporting this ambition is the appointment of Dr. Jason Guo as chief technology Officer. Dr Guo, a 20-year veteran in information technology, will oversee the expansion of the agency’s technology stack and systems. His extensive experience with the public sector and unique insight into digital transformation processes ensure he is well-positioned to guide the technological journey of the agency.

Andrew Mackay steps into the role of executive director of digital, bringing with him a track record of digital success stories at CRE8IVE, ACT Government and Adelphi Digital. Andrew’s remit will encompass guiding and growing Icon’s burgeoning digital team, to meet the growing needs of the agency’s rapidly growing client roster.

L-R Andrew Mackay, Isaac Townsend and Dr Jason Guo

To further bolster their technical line-up, Icon has also appointed Isaac Townsend as Lead Developer. Isaac held previous senior positions at the Department of Agriculture, Fisheries and Forestry, EY, and Adelphi Digital. His wealth of experience and expertise in driving software and platform development will be instrumental in fortifying Icon’s competitive edge.

On these strategic appointments, Christopher Dodds, co-founder and managing director of growth & innovation at Icon said,

“Our vision has always been to push boundaries and deliver top-tier digital solutions for our clients. With the collective expertise of Dr Guo, Andrew, and Isaac, we are now poised to expand our digital offerings into the DXP space and further develop our integrated digital communications and service design offering.”